Al Roker's Today co-stars join three children and famous friends for early 70th birthday party — see here

Al Roker is getting a headstart on his milestone 70th birthday, which falls on August 20. The Today Show meteorologist got to have an early birthday bash, courtesy of his family.

His wife Deborah Roberts, 63, shared many glimpses from his star-studded bash, which took place at the City Winery in New York City.

Many of Al's famous friends from other networks were at the event as well, including Robin Roberts and Gayle King, plus his Today co-anchor and pal Savannah Guthrie.

Also joining in were his three children, Courtney, 37, Leila, 25, who is visiting from Paris, and youngest Nick, 22, who is home from college for the summer.

The party included a lot of dancing, a dedicated musical performance from none other than Earth, Wind, and Fire, laughter and hugs, plus a wall of throwback photos of the TV star, including one image from his college graduation, in which he was even seen sporting braces.

"Let the birthday countdown begin for @alroker," Deborah gushed. "We love and appreciate you so much that we simply had to begin celebrating early!! Let's keep dancing into the next week and into your new decade."

Viola Davis, who celebrated her own 59th birthday earlier this week, sweetly commented: "Wooooohoooo!!!!! Happiest of birthdays Al!! What a blessed man you are!! Sending love," and Jenna Bush Hager, who was unable to attend, added: "So gorgeous! So sorry to miss! Love you both."

Other fans reacted with: "Such joy and love for a special man. Birthday blessings Mr Al!" and: "Happy Birthday dear Al!! Thrilled to see you celebrating this milestone birthday with friends and loved ones…the picture of health and abundant joy!!!"

Al has been a TV mainstay for decades, first joining NBC in the '70s and first started making regular appearances on Today in 1990. After Willard Scott announced his semi-retirement in 1996, Al stepped in and was named the show's weekday meteorologist, a position he has maintained to this day.

Apart from his various appearances in TV and film (whether as a character or playing himself), he has also made a name for himself as an author and a touchstone of New York culture, and has been open about his struggles with his health and weight, becoming a fitness inspiration of sorts.

In May, during a conversation with The Sun a year after undergoing a knee surgery which kept him away from work for weeks, when Al and Deborah were asked about retirement plans, his wife, a longtime journalist herself, deemed it a "dirty word" and mentioned that they tried not to talk about it at home.

"We don't even like that word. We think it's a dirty word. Because you know what? We both are still having a great time," she said. "We're still exploring. We're still discovering. We're still traveling. We're doing so much of what we love. So why would we even want to say that dirty 'r' word?"