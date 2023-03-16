All we know of Al Roker's relationship with first wife as former couple prepare to become grandparents The Today Show host's daughter, Courtney, is expecting her first child

Al Roker has some big changes coming his way, following the news that he is set to become a grandfather for the first time.

His daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, is expecting her first child with husband Wesley Laga.

Courteney announced the news on March 14th with an adorable Instagram post, and the following day, her dad couldn't help but gush about the news with his co-hosts on Today.

"I've known for a while," he said, revealing that he actually discovered the pregnancy through Wesley's brother, accidentally. He explained: "Actually, Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped it on a text. Thanks Cory!"

Courtney, 36, is Al's first and only daughter with his first wife, Alice Bell. The pair married in 1984, though little is known about their marriage or Alice's personal life.

Three years later, they welcomed Courtney via adoption, in 1987, though they separated when she was five, and finalized their divorce in 1994.

Al gushed over the baby news with his co-hosts

Al was already working for NBC at the time, which is where he met his second wife, Deborah Roberts, with whom he shares daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.

The longtime pair, who have been married since 1995, first met in 1990 – they both worked for NBC – though they only maintained a friendship via email, until Deborah moved from Miami to New York City, where they still live today.

"Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!!" Al wrote on Courtney's Instagram announcement

The 20/20 reporter recently looked back fondly at the time when their friendship turned into something more, though she confessed: "He was a nice guy but kind of annoying, overly chatty. I just didn't think of him beyond a friend."

However, she revealed that it was in fact his love for Courtney that made her see him as the sweet guy that he really is, and she recalled him showing her photos of her, then just a toddler, and talking fondly of his family.

