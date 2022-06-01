Al Roker admits he'll be lost without son Nick as college departure draws closer The Today show weatherman has some tough times ahead

Al Roker isn't ready for his youngest child, Nick, to head off to college, but he's having to get used to the idea.

The star revealed he's struggling to come to terms with the fact the 19-year-old will soon leave their home in New York to go on to further education.

MORE: Today's Al Roker completes Brooklyn half marathon - and he looks incredible!

Taking to Instagram, Al shared snapshots and videos of his fun-filled vacation with Nick and wrote: "I love this kid. Not sure what I’m gonna do when @nickroker155 goes off to #college."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker's son Nick receives incredible news

He was flooded with kind comments from fans who have gone through the same thing as they added: "Change is hard, but you and your wife have given him such a beautiful foundation all of you will do great," and, "Visit often. Start new traditions for a new era."

Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts, were thrilled when they received news at the end of last year that Nick was college-bound after getting two offers from universities.

MORE: Al Roker shares unexpected video for daughter revealing unfortunate health diagnosis

MORE: Al Roker's new video sparks conversation about son Nick's future

In the clip shared on Instagram, from inside their family home, Al and Deborah were both delighted as the 19-year-old shared the update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

Al is on a road trip with his son Nick

Wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a vaccinated sign, Nick smiled and admitted he was excited at the news as his mom hugged him and dad congratulated him.

The news is made even more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

MORE: Al Roker shares picture with Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones ahead of 'special' episode

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she reports on devastating Texas shooting

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Nick is the youngest of Al's three children

Al doesn't deny it can sometimes be hard but that he is continuously admiring his youngest.

"Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet," Al wrote. "But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.