Carrie Johnson's vibrant strawberry blonde son is dad Boris' mini-me in rare family photo

Carrie Johnson is the proud mum of three, and on Tuesday, she shared an adorable photo of her brood, but taking front and centre was her youngest, Frankie.

The youngest Johnson sibling was captured cuddling up on his former Prime Minister father's lap whilst inside their sprawling £35 million Oxfordshire home. What couldn't go unnoticed was little Frankie's wonderfully vibrant strawberry-blonde locks.

Carrie Johnson's Kids Are The Spitting Image Of Father Boris in adorable new photos from family outing

Also in the image was Frankie's adorable elder brother, Wilfred, who was also sat with Boris, the trio adorably reading a storybook together. Meanwhile, the boys' three-year-old sister, Romy, was sat reading on the floor.

The moment was made even sweeter by the fact that all three of the Johnson siblings were wearing matching Valentine's pyjamas.

A second family snap revealed that Carrie was also adorably matching with her brood, the mum-of-three posing with her curly-haired son on her lap, with Romy also perched on her mother's leg.

Boris was captured reading his children a bed time story

Carrie beamed for the camera as she snuggled her little ones. Alongside the image, she penned: "Valentine's PJs," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A final snap showed Romy embracing her baby brother in a candid moment in her bedroom. As well as her adorable Valentine's PJs, the youngster donned a red bow in her hair.

Carrie will be grateful for the quality family time as she has just recovered from being hospitalised over Christmas.

Carrie also had a pair of Valentine's pjs

Captioning a photo of herself lying in her hospital bed in January, Carrie detailed her 18-day illness that left her struggling to breathe.

She wrote: "I didn’t expect to spend the first week of 2025 in hospital. After having a nasty chest infection for nearly 18 days at home over Christmas, it just got out of hand, and I was struggling to breathe properly. Hospital confirmed I had flu and pneumonia."

Romy cuddled her brother

She continued: "I was there nearly a week, and I’m still not recovered. It could take another few weeks until I feel like myself again. The reason for this post, though, is: "1)NHS doctors and nurses are the best people on earth. I say it a lot, but they have looked after me and my family when we’ve needed it most, and I will never not be enormously grateful. They are the absolute best of us."

She added: "2) Obviously, check with your doctor, but my strong advice is to get the b****y flu jab. I really, really wish I had. It totally slipped my mind this year. No guarantee, but I very possibly wouldn’t have spent the last three weeks horribly, horribly ill had I got it."

Thankfully, things are on the up for the doting mum, and she's feeling a lot better.

Thanking fans for their kind messages since she shared news of her illness, she said: "Hello! Just wanted to say a big thank you for the many, many kind messages wishing me better. I've been really touched. Lots of you messaged saying you too had flu/pneumonia/nasty chest infections, with some of you being hospitalised too."

The former media rep continued: "My heart goes out to you because it can be really, really rough and genuinely scary. I am now feeling SO, SO much better. My energy levels are still pretty low, but other than that, I'm feeling good. Still resting when I can but hoping by Feb I'll be raring to go again."