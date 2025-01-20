Carrie Johnson breaks silence to give health update following hospitalisation

Carrie Johnson has shared a new health update after revealing that she was admitted to hospital at the start of this year with a "nasty" chest infection.

In a post shared to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-three thanked her fans for their support and "kind messages" before adding that she was feeling "so much better".

© Instagram Carrie shared a new update on social media

Alongside a beaming selfie, she penned: "Hello! Just wanted to say a big thank you for the many, many kind messages wishing me better. I've been really touched. Lots of you messaged saying you too had flu/pneumonia/nasty chest infections, with some of you being hospitalised too."

The former media rep continued: "My heart goes out to you because it can be really, really rough and genuinely scary. I am now feeling SO SO much better. My energy levels are still pretty low but other than that, I'm feeling good. Still resting when I can but hoping by Feb I'll be raring to go again."

© Getty Images Carrie and Boris wed in 2021

Carrie, 36, first spoke of her recent health battle earlier this month, explaining how she stayed in hospital for "nearly a week" after a chest infection left her struggling to breathe over the Christmas period. It was later confirmed that she had flu and pneumonia.

At the time, she shared a candid snapshot of herself laying in a hospital bed which she captioned: "I didn't expect to spend the first week of 2025 in hospital. After having a nasty chest infection for nearly 18 days at home over Christmas, it just got out of hand, and I was struggling to breathe properly. Hospital confirmed I had flu and pneumonia."

She added: "I was there nearly a week, and I'm still not recovered. It could take another few weeks until I feel like myself again. The reason for this post, though, is: 1) NHS doctors and nurses are the best people on earth. I say it a lot, but they have looked after me and my family when we've needed it most, and I will never not be enormously grateful. They are the absolute best of us."

Carrie continued: "2) Obviously, check with your doctor, but my strong advice is to get the bloody flu jab. I really, really wish I had. It totally slipped my mind this year. No guarantee, but I very possibly wouldn’t have spent the last three weeks horribly, horribly ill had I got it."

© Instagram Boris and Carrie share three children together

Carrie's family life

Carrie shares three children with former Prime Minister, Boris. The pair are doting parents to Wilf, four, Romy, three, and one-year-old, Frankie.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares ultra-rare video of son baby son Frank

They are raising their brood in a stunning Grade II-listed house located in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire. Their impressive family home features rustic interiors as well as a rambling garden complete with a tennis court and a duck pond.

Carrie and Boris tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. On her big day, Carrie looked every inch the boho bride in a gorgeous Christos Costarellos gown which featured long frill sleeves, a tiered skirt, a delicate floral print and ladder lace detailing.