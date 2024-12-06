Boris Johnson's subtle tribute to daughter Romy, 2, in divisive video revealed

Boris Johnson paid a subtle tribute to his two-year-old daughter, Romy, in a video he shared on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister, 60, shared a promotional video for his divisive new book, Unleashed. Whilst it hasn't been confirmed whether the clip was shot in Boris's sprawling country home, Brightwell Manor, there are a number of indications it could be—one of which being the adorable tribute to his middle child. See the full video below.

WATCH: oris Johnsons' subtle tribute to daughter Romy revealed

In the clip, Boris is shown writing a "naughty and nice" Christmas list, categorising the likes of Michael Gove and Jeremy Clarkson whilst sitting in front of a roaring fire, not dissimilar to the one seen inside his Grade II-listed property.

As the camera pans around, a close-up of a Peppa Pig Christmas card is captured on the mantel above the fire. Romy is Peppa's biggest fan, according to Boris's wife, Carrie Johnson, who often shares sweet updates featuring her three children on her own Instagram account.

Romy's favourite TV character Peppa Pig was featured in the video

Last year, to mark her second birthday, Romy even had a Peppa Pig-themed party with a visit from Peppa herself, which was well-documented on Carrie's Instagram account. One photo from the event showed Boris cuddling his little girl whilst standing with Peppa.

Alongside a 'photo dump' of the special day, Carrie wrote as part of a lengthy caption: "We had such fun yesterday at our little girl’s 2nd birthday party.

"Thank you so much to the incredible women that helped make it so brilliant and gave Romy the most magical day."

She added: "I will never forget my daughter’s face when she saw ‘Peppa’ come around the corner!"

Back in February, the family of five paid a visit to Peppa Pig World, after which Carrie commented on how much her daughter enjoyed the day, writing: "Romy particularly adores Peppa, and to see her so giddy with excitement was just magic."

The reference to Peppa Pig World in the video could also be a nod to the headline-making speech Boris made about the UK economy, where he referenced the TV cartoon pig.

The video also showed a photograph of Carrie and Boris's dog, Dilyn, who appeared dressed in tinsel. Replying to the moment, Carrie penned: "Dilyn definitely deserves to be on both lists this year."

As well as Romy, Boris and Carrie share two sons: four-year-old Wilfred and one-year-old Frankie.