Carrie Johnson's wild-haired children steal the show during family day out

Carrie Johnson recently stayed out of the public eye as she battled pneumonia, but following her recovery, she has now been throwing herself into activities with her children.

On Saturday, the mother-of-three and her husband, Boris Johnson, took their children to Winchester, due to eldest son Wilf's current obsession with King Arthur. Carrie shared several photos of the family exploring the area, including a recreation of The Round Table that hung in The Great Hall, and a super fun snap of Wilf dressed as a dragon frightening his dad.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Johnson's children are the spitting image of their father

The family of five also paid a visit to Winchester Cathedral, with Carrie sharing photos of its towering roof and impressive interior. During their trip to the building, Carrie's son Wilf showed off his tousled blonde hair, which was identical to his dad's!

The youngster was adorably dressed in a coat featuring sheep in its design, while younger sister Romy's coat was covered with penguins.

© Instagram Wilf's hair is just like his dad!

As for lunch, the family dined at The Ivy, with Wilf making his family giggle by playing around and placing the menu over his head. Carrie enjoyed a cocktail at the venue, writing: "Love you."

Carrie spent 18 days in hospital at the tail end of last year when the former media representative contracted pneumonia over the Christmas period.

© Instagram Wilf played around with the menu

"I didn't expect to spend the first week of 2025 in hospital," she told her followers. "After having a nasty chest infection for nearly 18 days at home over Christmas, it just got out of hand, and I was struggling to breathe properly. The hospital confirmed I had the flu and pneumonia.

"I was there nearly a week, and I’m still not recovered. It could take another few weeks until I feel like myself again. The reason for this post, though, is: 1) NHS doctors and nurses are the best people on earth. I say it a lot, but they have looked after me and my family when we’ve needed it most, and I will never not be enormously grateful. They are the absolute best of us."

© Instagram Wilf and dad Boris played around at the Castle

Thankfully, the doting mother made a full recovery and celebrated her good health with a small trip to the beach with her family.

They spent a day in St Leonards-on-Sea, where Carrie had a flat in her late twenties, and enjoyed the "quirky antique shops, cute cafes, and the best seafood". Following this, there was a day in Rye, where the group visited the "beautiful Camber Sands".

© Instagram Carrie dotes on her three children

Her children were the spitting image of their father with bright, wild blonde hair, and they seemed to have had a wonderful time by the sea, playing with the pebbles and running along the beach.