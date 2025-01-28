Carrie Johnson's kids are the spitting image of father Boris in adorable new photos from family outing

Carrie Johnson has taken in 'a bit of sea air and some sunshine' on her first weekend away since her diagnosis with flu and pneumonia over Christmas last year.

In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old shared a montage of photos and videos from a seaside outing in East Sussex with husband Boris and their three children, four-year-old Wilfred, two-year-old Romy and one-year-old Frankie.

Alongside the video, she penned: "Having not left the house for more than 5 mins in over 6 weeks (apart from a week in hospital), a weekend by the sea was just the ticket."

The family spent a day in St-Leonards-On-Sea, where Carrie had a flat in her late twenties, and enjoyed the "quirky antique shops, cute cafes, and the best seafood". They then spent a day in Rye and visited the "beautiful Camber Sands".

She added: "Feel so much better for a bit of sea air and some sunshine on my face [sun with face emoji]".

The adorable kids, a spitting image of their father with bright, wild blond hair, seemed to have had a wonderful time by the sea, playing with the pebbles and running along the beach.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes in the comments. One wrote: "Vitamin Sea! The salty sea air is so great at clearing your lungs after an illness."

Another commented: "Takes so long to recover.. Small steps but not easy with little ones! Love Rye it's one of my favourite places to visit."

Carrie's journey with pneumonia

On 11 January, Carrie revealed on Instagram that she had spent the first week of 2025 in hospital.

In the caption, she wrote: "After having a nasty chest infection for nearly 18 days at home over Christmas, it just got out of hand and I was struggling to breathe properly. Hospital confirmed I had flu and pneumonia.

"I was there nearly a week and I'm still not recovered. It could take another few weeks until I feel like myself again."

© Instagram Carrie said she spent "nearly a week" in hospital after being diagnosed with flu and pneumonia

She took the opportunity to praise the NHS doctors and nurses, who she called "the best people in the world", for looking after her when she needed it most.

Just nine days later, she took to Instagram again to thank fans for their support and "kind messages", adding that she had been feeling "so much better".

© Instagram Carrie shared a health update on social media

Alongside a radiant selfie, she wrote "Hello! Just wanted to say a big thank you for the many, many kind messages wishing me better. I've been really touched. Lots of you messaged saying you too had flu/pneumonia/nasty chest infections, with some of you being hospitalised too."

She continued: "My heart goes out to you because it can be really, really rough and genuinely scary. I am now feeling SO SO much better. My energy levels are still pretty low but other than that, I'm feeling good. Still resting when I can but hoping by Feb I'll be raring to go again."