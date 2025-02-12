Coleen Rooney's son Cass has lavish birthday getaway - see his impressive cake

I'm A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney and her retired footballer husband Wayne treated their two youngest children to an extraordinary weekend away.

The family stayed in Disneyland Paris over the weekend, bringing Kit, nine, and Cass, six, for a magical time. Even after many visits, Coleen says the magic never goes.

WATCH: Inside Coleen Rooney's wellness range launch

She said: "The moment we arrive, the excitement kicks in instantly. You can't help but smile – the music, the sights, the whole atmosphere just brings that childhood magic rushing back.

"Every time we come, there's something new to experience, whether it's a new show, attraction, or just seeing the kids fall in love with the magic all over again," the 38-year-old added. "It never loses its sparkle."

When asked who gets the most excited, Coleen laughed and said: "Oh, it's definitely a close call, but I'd have to say we get just as excited as the kids. As soon as we arrived, we were already talking about which attractions to hit first. We love the Disney magic just as much as them!"

Have a look at their adventures here…

The kids loved The Twilight Tower of Terror, according to Coleen, who said: "The kids absolutely loved it – it's such a thrilling experience, and we all felt like we were stepping into another world!

She joked: "I have got a pair of little daredevils on my hands – they couldn't wait to jump back on and do it all over again!"

© Coleen Rooney Coleen and the kids enjoyed the many rides

The family also enjoyed the classic Disney attractions, which Coleen called "timeless and full of charm".

Coleen and kids were among the first to experience the resort's new nighttime show, Disney Tales of Magic. She commented: "The new show was breathtaking. The way it brought Main Street, U.S.A. to life, alongside Sleeping Beauty Castle, was something really special."

"The music, storytelling and drones were super!" she continued. "It was pure Disney magic. Watching the kids' faces with their huge smiles, completely mesmerised, was the best part for me. It was the perfect way to end a magical day."

A fabulous dinner

For even more magic, the family feasted at the Royal Banquet, where the family surprised Cass, who turns seven this weekend, with a bespoke birthday cake on top of a lavish birthday dinner, which totalled at €345.

Coleen said: "Cass was completely surprised by the birthday cake – it was such a special moment! He broke into the biggest smile when they brought it out. It was the perfect treat and made the whole trip even more magical. Seeing him so happy and excited was just brilliant."

© Coleen Rooney Cass looked overjoyed with his wonderful Disney-themed cake

Reflecting on the trip as a whole, she shared how "meaningful" it was for Wayne to join them, which he isn't always able to do.

"From the incredible attractions to the spectacular show, every moment felt special," she concluded. "But what made it truly unforgettable was having quality time with the younger boys, soaking up the magic and creating new memories. It's a trip we'll treasure and talk about for years to come.

"We've even joked that we'll still be coming to Disneyland Paris when the boys are grown up. This place keeps creating magic for us so we'll keep coming back!"