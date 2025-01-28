Coleen Rooney's sweeping staircase at £20m home will divide the nation

Coleen Rooney, 38, lives in a lavish mansion in Cheshire with her husband Wayne and four sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, and she showed off just how luxurious their interiors are in a controversial new photo.

Stepping into the I'm A Celebrity star and the former footballer's hallway, guests are greeted with a spacious two-storey ceiling, a large open space with a round sofa and a sweeping split staircase leading around a giant crystal chandelier to the first-floor landing.

© Instagram Coleen Rooney showed off her pristine entrance hall

In her latest Instagram Stories photo, Coleen showed off her pristine cream and grey interiors after she employed the services of Hyper Cleaning, who perform upholstery and carpet cleaning.

At first glance, fans may have spotted she still has her Christmas decorations up, with foliage interspersed with fairy lights winding up her bannisters. While this would be a very controversial move for the end of January, since it is customary to remove them shortly after the New Year, Coleen revealed that her latest photo was taken weeks ago.

© Getty Coleen and Wayne Rooney live in Cheshire with their four sons

"Thanks @hypercleaning for coming to the rescue while I was in the jungle!! Fab as usual!!" she wrote, referring to her stint in Australia from 17 November to 8 December, which saw her come in second place to Danny Jones.

Coleen and Wayne's home

Coleen and Wayne are thought to have access to hotel-worthy facilities at their £20 million home High Lake Manor, including a football pitch, a swimming pool and several bars.

© Instagram The couple's four sons showed off their festive home while Coleen was in Australia

Opening up about the latter, she told her fellow I'm A Celebrity campmates Strictly's Oti Mabuse and radio presenter Dean McCullough: "We have a few bars…We have a common bar which is like if people come back late, we'll have that and we use that for like, parties. It goes out onto the garden so we can open it up," she said.

"Then we've got, off the dining room, the posh bar."

© ITV Coleen opened up about her home on I'm A Celebrity

The royal-worthy home sits on 50 acres of old farmland and is accessed via mammoth gates, ensuring the luxurious interiors offer privacy for the Rooney family.

