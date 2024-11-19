Coleen Rooney’s multiple name necklace on I’m a Celeb - how to shop

When you work on the shopping team on HELLO! you can’t help but watch a TV show looking for something readers might be interested in. I thought I might be safe with I’m a Celeb - after all, the glamorous outfits are gone and in their place are cargo trousers and baggy T-shirts.

But then I saw Coleen Rooney’s necklace on Monday night’s show and I just know readers will love it. If that’s the case with you, I have some good news and I have some bad news.

I’ll start with the bad. Coleen’s necklace isn’t cheap. In fact, the mum-of-four’s multiple name necklace is bespoke - and costs £1,500 from a brand called Say It With. The good news is, there are plenty of necklaces that are similar for a fraction of the cost.

© Shutterstock Coleen Rooney has been spotted with her favourite name necklace on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

I’m partial to a name necklace myself, but I’ve never considered a multiple name necklace before. I love Coleen’s because it’s so sentimental, having the names of her four children Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, on her at all times - perfect for when she’s feeling homesick missing her boys.

With Christmas coming up, this could make a really sweet gift for someone you love. Be warned though, as with all personalised jewellery, you may need to wait. And these necklaces tend to be non-refundable due to the bespoke nature of the piece.

I’ve found a great alternative to 38-year-old Coleen’s multiple name necklace on Abbott Lyon - this one is also discounted by the way in the brand’s early Black Friday sale. Use code BLACK35 at checkout.

You can have up to three names and there are three different chain lengths, too. The 16-18inch chain is the most popular according to the retailer.

CLOSE MATCH: Abbott Lyon Triple Signature Name Necklace © Abbott Lyon £57.85 (save 35% with code BLACK35) AT ABBOTT LYON

Of course Coleen’s got her kids’ names on her chain, but you could choose words that are meaningful to you.

I’ve looked through the reviews so you don’t have to, and customers appear to be thrilled. One happy shopper wrote: “I have just received my order and it is absolutely beautiful and already one of my favourite pieces. I will not be taking this off and to top it all off the customer service has been great. I really appreciate the effort and care that was taken in making this.”

Another verified customer wrote: “Absolutely love my chain, got my boys names on it have not taken it off since I got it and getting so many compliments.”

It’s not the only store you can buy one of these necklaces from, I’ve found one on NotOnTheHighStreet.com and you get the addition of a cute little heart. You can choose up to four names, with a choice of six different fonts.

CLOSE MATCH: Abiza Multiple Name Necklace © NotOnTheHighStreet £34.40 (save £8.60) at NOTONTHEHIGHSTREET

Etsy also has a very chic one, and with this one you get to personalise with birth stone as well. For just £16 (it’s on sale) you choose from rose gold, silver, or yellow gold.

CLOSE MATCH: Etsy Multiple Name Necklace © Etsy £16 (save 50%) at etsy

The name necklace trend has been around for centuries, but it reached new levels of fame in Sex and The City with the ‘Carrie’ necklace. Perhaps Carrie could get a new one with ‘Miranda’, ‘Charlotte’ and ‘Samantha’ on for a 2025 replacement.