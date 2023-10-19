Coleen Rooney steps out with rarely-seen son Kai, 13 – and he's as tall as his mum!

Coleen Rooney was joined by her husband Wayne and their rarely-seen son, Kai, on Wednesday evening for an exclusive screening of Coleen's new Disney+ documentary, The Real Wagatha Story – and 13-year-old Kai is as almost as tall as his mum!

The family stepped out in Liverpool for the screening of the new series which details the May 2022 libel case between Coleen and Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen, 37, was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous floor-length black gown complete with a one-sided lace detail on the arm. Wayne, 37, looked dapper in dark jeans with a polo-neck shirt and dark blue blazer. Kai looked equally smart wearing a crisp white shirt with a black jacket and trousers, teamed with some Nike trainers.

The Rooneys, who are also parents to sons Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and five-year-old Cass, were joined by Coleen's parents Colette and Tony McLoughlin and England goalie Jordan Pickford and former Miss England Danielle Lloyd.

© Anthony Devlin Coleen Rooney with Wayne and Kai

The synopsis for the series reads: "For the very first time, Coleen Rooney reveals all in Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, which looks at the jaw-dropping libel case that gripped the nation in 2022. The incredible story is told through exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, alongside interviews with her family and the legal team involved in the resulting trial.

"Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media.

© Anthony Devlin Kai Rooney and Coleen at screening for The Real Wagatha Story

"It examines the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that 'broke the internet', to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years."

In 2019, Coleen accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy – who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy – of leaking stories to tabloid newspapers about Coleen's personal life.

© Dan Kitwood The highly publicised court case against Rebekah Vardy is the subject of episode 3

Coleen began planting stories on a private Instagram to try and figure out who was leaking the stories, before she then posted a statement on her public social media account which read: "…It's Rebekah Vardy's account", sparking the viral "Wagatha Christie" online phenomenon.

© Disney+ Coleen showing the statement about Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah denied the claims and took Coleen to court for libel. Mrs Justice Steyn was the judge in the three-year-long libel case and has finally handed down her verdict in a remote hearing. "Nonetheless, the evidence… clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt."

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is available to stream now on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.