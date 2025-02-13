Skip to main contentSkip to footer
White Lotus Parker Posey's elusive personal life: all we know from upbringing to famous ex
Parker Posey's elusive personal life: all we know from upbringing to famous ex
Parker Posey attends HBO Max's "The Staircase" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 03, 2022 in New York City© Getty

Parker Posey's elusive personal life: all we know from upbringing to famous ex

The White Lotus star and indie film darling is based in New York City

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
9 minutes ago
The White Lotus has a knack for bringing beloved actors back on our screens, and among them this season is Parker Posey.

The 1990s indie film darling, 56, stars in the highly-anticipated third season of the Mike White show as Victoria Ratliff, a wealthy Southern matriarch, married to Jason Isaacs' Timothy Ratliff, who are parents to Patrick Schwarzenegger's Saxon Ratliff.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about her character, she revealed: "She's spoiled, she's very much a woman-child and a narcissist — a lot of that is due to her sensitivity and her wanting to escape, which she does through taking pills."

WATCH: The White Lotus returns for season 3

She also confessed that she hasn't watched the new season — out Sunday, February 16 on Max — and that she "may not" watch it. "I just started sweating just by the question of it. I probably should, but I don't know."

In real life, the Party Girl actress is far from a snobby Southern matriarch, though she is rather elusive. Here's what we know.

Parker Posey stands at a Diesel Jeans store launch party February 29, 1996 in New York City. The clothing line Diesel Jeans held a party at New York City's Chelsea Piers to celebrate the opening of their store© Getty Images
Posey was branded "The Queen of the Indies" in the 1990s

Her early life

Parker was born Parker Christian Posey on November 8, 1968 in Baltimore, Maryland, to mom Lynda Patton, a chef, and dad Chris Posey, who owned a car dealership.

Like her The White Lotus character, she did grow up in the south, first in Monroe, Louisiana and later Laurel, Mississippi.

Parker Posey during an interview with host Jay Leno on July 26, 1995© Getty
In 1995 alone she released Party Girl, Kicking and Screaming, and The Doom Generation

Where you know her from

Parker's first major role was in the one and only Dazed and Confused, the cult classic 1993 Richard Linklater coming-of-age comedy also starring Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck.

She is also known for other indie classics such as Party Girl, Kicking and Screaming, The Daytrippers, The Doom Generation, Henry Fool, and The House of Yes.

Sam Nivola, Charlotte Le Bon, David Bernad, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Mike White, Walton Goggins, Lisa, Sarah Catherine Hook, Leslie Bibb and Jason Isaacs attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
With her The White Lotus cast

Parker's personal life

Parker keeps her personal life very private, and little is known about her relationships. In the early aughts, she dated singer Ryan Adams, who was married to Mandy Moore from 2009 to 2016, and who has since been accused of sexual misconduct and/or psychological manipulation by several women, including Mandy and fellow singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Speaking about Ryan and other "terrible boyfriends" with Vulture in 2023, she said: "These lines have been crossed for centuries. For centuries! Artists, a lot of them who are men, are very uncomfortable with their feminine side. That's why they make music. Do they have unhealthy relationships with women? Absolutely. And do they treat them badly? Yes."

Parker Posey attends the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Studios on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
The actress lives in New York City

She lives alone in New York

Much else isn't known about other relationships Parker has had, and she does not appear to have kids. 

Speaking with the New Yorker in 2022 about her relationship with the city, which she is very much associated with, she said: "When I think about New York and New Yorkers, we have a relationship already to the city, and that really feeds me a lot. And I feel like I'm always, you know, in relationship to it. That sounds so cheesy. I guess I'm just at a place now where I don't mind being alone at all. I'm not the first woman living alone in New York, you know?"

