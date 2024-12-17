Meet the brand new White Lotus season 3 cast — plus their real-life partners

It is almost time to check back into the White Lotus again!

After just over a two-year wait, Max and creator Mike White have finally graced us with the very first trailer for season three, revealing that it will premiere on February 16, 2025.

As with the last two seasons, the latest will feature a brand new set of characters vacationing in a brand new destination, this time Thailand, changing tune from the previous Italy and Hawai'i settings.

THROWBACK: White Lotus season 2 trailer

However, there will be a familiar face, Natasha Rothwell, who is returning as Belinda, one of the first season's most beloved characters.

Below, get to know the rest of the new cast, where you have seen them before, and what to know about their personal lives.

1/ 9 © Getty Lalisa Manobal Lalisa, 27, known mononymously as Lisa, is originally from Thailand, and is best known for being part of the famous K-pop group Blackpink. White Lotus marks her acting debut. Little is known about her personal life or relationships, but earlier this year it was rumored she might have struck up a romance with Frédéric Arnault, the son of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH.

2/ 9 © Getty Carrie Coon Carrie, 43, is most recently best known for her role as Bertha Russell in The Gilded Age, though other notable roles of hers include The Leftovers, Fargo, The Sinner, and The Post. Since 2013, she has been married to actor and playwright Tracy Letts, 59, and they share two kids, a son, Haskell, born in 2018, and a daughter born in 2021.

3/ 9 © Getty Patrick Schwarzenegger Patrick, 31, is one of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's four children together. Though he made his screen debut as early at age 10 with The Benchwarmers, and has had some minor roles since then, it hasn't been until recently that he has landed bigger roles, most recently in The Staircase and Gen V. Since 2015, he has been in a relationship with model Abby Champion, and they announced their engagement one year ago, in December 2023.

4/ 9 © Getty Michelle Monaghan Michelle, 48, is known for her roles in the Mission Impossible franchise, as Tom Cruise's on-screen wife, Made of Honor, True Detective, and most recently, Bad Monkey. Since 2005, she has been married to Australian artist Peter White, who she met in 2000, and with whom she shares daughter Willow, 16, and son Tommy, 10.

5/ 9 © Getty Jason Isaacs Jason, 61, is best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, as well as Captain Hook in 2003's Peter Pan, and other roles in Operation Mincemeat, The OA, and The Death of Stalin. He has been married to his drama school sweetheart, documentary filmmaker Emma Hewitt, since 2001, who he met in 1987. They have two daughters, Lily, 24, and Ruby, 19.

6/ 9 © Getty Leslie Bibb Leslie, 50, is known for having had roles in Iron man, The Big Easy, Jupiter's Legacy, and most recently, Palm Royale. She was previously married to investment banker Rob Born from 2003 to 2004, and since 2007, she has been in a relationship with fellow actor Sam Rockwell.

7/ 9 © Getty Parker Posey Maybe one of the most anticipated roles is that of Parker's, who is best known for her string of 90s cult classics such as Dazed and Confused, Party Girl, Daytrippers, and Kicking and Screaming. Despite her long tenure in Hollywood, she has always kept her personal life out of the spotlight, and little is known about her relationships or family life.

8/ 9 © Getty Walton Goggins Walton, 53, is known for his roles in Fallout, The Hateful Eight, Justified, and The Accountant, among others. In 2001, he married Leanne Kaun, who passed away in 2004, though they had become estranged prior to her death. Since 2011, he has been married to filmmaker Nadia Conners, and they share one son together, Augustus, 13.

9/ 9 © Getty Aimee Lou Wood Aimee Lou, 29, is originally from England, and is best known for her role in the series Sex Education, her screen debut. She has since also had roles in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Living, as well as in recent theatre productions of Uncle Vanya and Cabaret. Little is known about her personal life, though she was briefly in a relationship with her Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells.

Other actors also featured in the new season are Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Nicholas Duvernay, Francesca Corney, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris.

