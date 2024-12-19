Pink's husband Carey Hart shares first glimpse of daunting experience away from home

While Pink was off wrapping up the last few months of her tour, her husband Carey Hart, at least for a few weeks, was undergoing quite the strenuous challenge.

Last month, the former professional motorcycle racer revealed he was part of the third season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, for which contestants had to spend several weeks away from their homes earlier this year without sharing any details about why.

Now that the secret is out, and with just a couple weeks away until the January 8 premiere, he is ready to shock fans with some of the first glimpses of his time away.

Carey took to Instagram this week and shared a preview clip of his "toughest ride yet," in which he is undertaking a myriad of intense challenges.

In it, he's seen doing a variety of stunts and challenges, including jumping from a whaler onto a helicopter, boxing, and bungee jumping, and then he reflected: "When I was young I thought, 'I'm here forever,"' and: "There's only so much you can physically fight through."

He's also heard recalling: "My wife was getting back on tour so I made the decision to stop racing," of when he retired, though he added: "I haven't felt that adrenaline in a long time, but you got to get your teeth kicked in once in a while, that's character building."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and commend him over the impressive venture, with one writing: "Forever young in spirit my man!!!" as others followed suit with: "Damn…you're crazy. What a beast!" and: "What a bloody legend. After all your injuries, look at you go, bloody amazing. Well done mate," as well as: "DAMN!! Can't wait to see it!"

© Lester Cohen Pink and Carey have been married since 2006

Along with Carey, other stars featured on this season of Special Forces are former The Bachelorette stars Ali Fedotowski and Trista Sutter, Denise Richards, Stephen Baldwin and Christy Carlson Romano, among others.

© Getty They share two kids together, Willow and Jameson

Carey previously hinted at his time on Special Forces in another recent Instagram post giving an update after also undergoing knee surgery.

© Instagram The singer was just on tour for almost two years

Sharing a photo of himself sitting at a Delta lounge in the airport, he wrote: "Jumped off tour last Sunday. Pre op, knee surgery, three days of tearing down a new @indianmotorcycle build, and one full a** day of press for Special Forces."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

He went on: "Such an epic time catching up with all the cast mates from one of the most intense experiences of my life. 1st time we were all together since [the] end of filming in Wales."

"A ton of laughs, and stories. Now red-eye back to the family to wrap up wifey @pink's insane world tour. I kicked this week's a**," he concluded.