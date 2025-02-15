Dancing On Ice's Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean break silence on retirement plans

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have spoken out about their decision to retire from professional skating, marking the end of an era for the legendary duo.

The ice dance champions, best known for their iconic Bolero performance at the 1984 Winter Olympics, have been performing together for over five decades. However, after 50 years in the sport, they have now revealed it’s time to step back.

Why are Torvill and Dean retiring?

The beloved Dancing on Ice judges addressed their decision during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday, 14 February. Speaking with Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, the pair admitted that while they can still perform, they feel their time on the ice is coming to an end.

Christopher, 65, explained: "We still feel we're at a standard where we can go out and perform, but that’s decreasing all the time. So, we wanted to be able to end on a high."

He then joked: "We've got our bus passes, we can get to the ice rink on time!"

Jayne, 66, nodded in agreement, adding that while they love performing, they know the time is right to step away.

Their final tour

Last year, Torvill and Dean confirmed their retirement, revealing that they would go on one final tour in 2025. This tour, set to visit cities including Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow, will give fans one last chance to watch them perform live.

Christopher admitted that while the decision was difficult, they wanted to retire while still at their best.

"I think there comes a time when you know. We're not spring chickens anymore. We’re still able to do it to a certain degree, but that will go," he said.

However, he reassured fans that the tour will be a celebration rather than a farewell.

"We’re going to skate some of the old routines, be very nostalgic, but then do some new fun, upbeat dances with friends from the skating world and from Dancing on Ice," he revealed.

What’s next for Torvill and Dean?

Despite retiring from professional skating, the duo have not ruled out future projects. They remain integral to Dancing on Ice, where they have served as judges since the show’s launch in 2006.

While their skating careers may be coming to an end, their impact on British ice dancing is undeniable.

Fans will be able to see Torvill and Dean’s farewell performances during their final tour in 2025.

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.