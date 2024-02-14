Jayne Torvill's staggering country home with husband and two children is a retirement haven

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are regular faces on the Dancing On Ice judging panel.

However, they're perhaps better known for their iconic dance to Revel's 'Bolero' four decades ago at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo where they won gold medals.

The ice-skating duo have now returned to Sarajevo on the 40th anniversary of their memorable routine, but the trip has been bittersweet because Torvill and Dean have officially announced their retirement.

Christopher told ITV News that after an almost 50-year partner, now was the right time to hang up their skates.

© Jeff Spicer Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have announced their retirement

Torvill and Dean will remain on the judging panel of the celebrity-fronted skating competition, but their 28-date tour in the spring of 2025 is set to be their last outing as a performing pair.

Since she won't be touring with Christopher as of next year, Jayne will no doubt be looking forward to spending extra quality time with her husband of more than 30 years, Phil Christensen and their two children, Kieran and Jessica.

Luckily for them, they have a stunning country home to spend their time, featuring a huge kitchen, lounge and a sprawling garden.

Inside Jayne Torvill's staggering country abode…

Hallway © Instagram Jayne previously shared this photo from the hallway of her home, allowing fans to see inside the beautifully decorated space. The star has a wooden table with trinkets in the entrance next to her French doors. Above the table is a gold-framed painting and there's also a small glimpse of a red sofa or footstall at the edge of the frame.

Dining area © Instagram Jayne's kitchen has a dining area just off the side and we love how the kitchen and eating areas have been combined. This means that whoever is doing the cooking can be involved in the social interaction around the family table! What's more, the dining table is placed just in front of the huge doors and windows leading out to the garden, giving the area a vast amount of natural daylight. We bet it's stunning in the dark, too, though.

Jayne's kitchen View post on Instagram

Kitchen © Instagram Celebrity kitchens are often double the size of our standard homes, and Jayne's impressive space is up there with some of the biggest. It's designed with a rustic woodland theme, including a statement mural of a tree and its roots on one wall, a leaf-patterned rug, and authentic wooden furniture. This photo shows another angle of Jayne's kitchen showing the island area where the family can prepare meals. In the background, many handy utensils and appliances can be seen such as not one, but two different types of coffee machines.

Bathroom © Instagram The nature theme continues in Jayne's bathroom, where she has leaf-print tiled wallpaper. In the background, there is a look at Jayne's chrome towel rail – a modern addition to the bathroom space.



Living room © Instagram The Dancing on Ice star's living room is the epitome of homely chic with a checked sofa, wood-framed windows and a windowsill filled with precious family photos. The large windows flood the room with plenty of light and they also allow us to catch a glimpse of the exterior of the building with red bricks.

Garden © Instagram Jayne's garden features a large patio area with steps leading up onto the lawn, and furniture includes a circular dining table and chairs, two sun loungers, a shed and various plant pots.

