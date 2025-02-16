Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eddie Murphy's retirement from movies in his own words — the real reason he took a break
Eddie Murphy's retirement from movies in his own words — the real reason he took a break
Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. Demille Award in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Eddie Murphy's retirement from movies in his own words — the real reason he took a break

The former Saturday Night Live star and Coming to America actor stepped away from acting for several years

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The historic, milestone 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live this weekend has fans reminiscing over performances from some of its most beloved cast members, including those of Eddie Murphy.

The Coming to America actor was part of the cast of the classic NBC sketch comedy show from 1980 (a notorious season) to 1984, and in that time, became known for beloved characters such as the Mr. Rogers spoof Mr. Robinson, and Gumby.

Outside of SNL, the comedian is also known for his specials Delirious (1983) and Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987) and movies such as Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Dr. Dolittle, and Dreamgirls, among others.

Successful and lauded as his career in both comedy and film has always been however, it didn't come without its fair share of blows, and reassessing of whether he wanted to stay in the business.

Since about 2011 or 2013, Eddie has claimed that he is "semi-retired," and has only worked on a handful of small roles since.

Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in 2021, he explained: "I was making these [expletive] movies," and recalled: "I was like, 'This [expletive] ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies. [Expletive] gave me the "worst actor ever" Razzie.' It was like, 'Maybe it's time to take a break.'"

Eddie Murphy as Raheem Abdul Muhammed, Chevy Chase during "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live, April 11, 1981© Getty
Eddie with Chevy Chase on Weekend Update in 1981

Per, IndieWire, Eddie has won three Razzies — the infamous parody awards honoring cinematic failures — including worst actor of the decade in 2010, and he has nine other nominations, however in 2019, he did receive the redeemer award for 2019's Dolemite Is My Name.

It's worth noting Eddie also has an Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actor for his role as James Early in Dreamgirls, which gave Jennifer Hudson her first Oscar win, and also starred Beyoncé and Jamie Foxx. (Best Supporting Actor that year ultimately went to the late Alan Arkin for Little Miss Sunshine.)

Colin Jost, Michael Che, and host Eddie Murphy as Gumby during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live on December 21, 2019© Getty
Again on Weekend Update as Gumby in 2019

Further reflecting on his hiatus, he shared: "I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch, and I'm like, I kinda could sit on this couch and not get off it," however he noted: "I don't want to leave it the last bunch of [expletive] they see me do is [expletive], so let me get off the couch and do some stuff and remind them that I'm funny."

eddie murphy with fiancee paige butcher beverly hills cop axel f premiere la© Getty Images
He has been with fiancée Paige Butcher since 2012

In 2019, Eddie also won his first Emmy award for hosting Saturday Night Live, and in 2023, he was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Actor Eddie Murphy (3rd form R), Paige Butcher (4th from R) and his children attend the premiere of Cinelou Releasing's "Mr. Church" at ArcLight Hollywood on September 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)© David Livingston
He has ten children

"If I want to come back to the couch again, I could do that," he added. Since that interview, he has released Coming 2 America, a sequel to the 1988 hit, You People, Candy Cane Lane, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

He is also reportedly working on a fifth Shrek movie (he is the voice of the beloved Donkey,) and another Pink Panther movie, in which he stars as Inspector Clouseau.

