Eddie Murphy's retirement from movies in his own words — the real reason he took a break

The historic, milestone 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live this weekend has fans reminiscing over performances from some of its most beloved cast members, including those of Eddie Murphy.

The Coming to America actor was part of the cast of the classic NBC sketch comedy show from 1980 (a notorious season) to 1984, and in that time, became known for beloved characters such as the Mr. Rogers spoof Mr. Robinson, and Gumby.

Outside of SNL, the comedian is also known for his specials Delirious (1983) and Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987) and movies such as Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Dr. Dolittle, and Dreamgirls, among others.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Eddie Murphy makes rare appearance with daughter Bella

Successful and lauded as his career in both comedy and film has always been however, it didn't come without its fair share of blows, and reassessing of whether he wanted to stay in the business.

Since about 2011 or 2013, Eddie has claimed that he is "semi-retired," and has only worked on a handful of small roles since.

Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in 2021, he explained: "I was making these [expletive] movies," and recalled: "I was like, 'This [expletive] ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies. [Expletive] gave me the "worst actor ever" Razzie.' It was like, 'Maybe it's time to take a break.'"

© Getty Eddie with Chevy Chase on Weekend Update in 1981

Per, IndieWire, Eddie has won three Razzies — the infamous parody awards honoring cinematic failures — including worst actor of the decade in 2010, and he has nine other nominations, however in 2019, he did receive the redeemer award for 2019's Dolemite Is My Name.

It's worth noting Eddie also has an Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actor for his role as James Early in Dreamgirls, which gave Jennifer Hudson her first Oscar win, and also starred Beyoncé and Jamie Foxx. (Best Supporting Actor that year ultimately went to the late Alan Arkin for Little Miss Sunshine.)

© Getty Again on Weekend Update as Gumby in 2019

Further reflecting on his hiatus, he shared: "I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch, and I'm like, I kinda could sit on this couch and not get off it," however he noted: "I don't want to leave it the last bunch of [expletive] they see me do is [expletive], so let me get off the couch and do some stuff and remind them that I'm funny."

© Getty Images He has been with fiancée Paige Butcher since 2012

In 2019, Eddie also won his first Emmy award for hosting Saturday Night Live, and in 2023, he was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

© David Livingston He has ten children

"If I want to come back to the couch again, I could do that," he added. Since that interview, he has released Coming 2 America, a sequel to the 1988 hit, You People, Candy Cane Lane, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

He is also reportedly working on a fifth Shrek movie (he is the voice of the beloved Donkey,) and another Pink Panther movie, in which he stars as Inspector Clouseau.