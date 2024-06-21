Eddie Murphy overshadowed by gorgeous model fiancée and lookalike daughters in rare appearance

Eddie Murphy had much to celebrate on Thursday as he attended the long-awaited premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – and he had his biggest support system with him.

The 63-year-old was joined at the Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts in Beverly Hills by his gorgeous fiancée Paige Butcher, 44, and three of his 10 children.

Eddie looked typically cool in an all-black ensemble with dark sunglasses, but he was overshadowed by his beautiful dates.

Paige put her model physique on display in a strapless bodycon dress that hugged her incredible curves and boasted a teasing plunging neckline and midi length.

© Getty Images Eddie and Paige have been together since 2012

Eddie's daughters, Bria Murphy, 34, Shayne Audra Murphy, 29, and Bella Murphy, 22, also left an impression as they posed for photos alongside their dad and stepmom.

Bria wore a white and green floral print dress with a square neckline and thin straps, adding a pop of bold color with red lipstick.

Shayne opted for a tight green mini dress that highlighted her trim figure, and Bella coordinated with her dad in a black dress that featured a full skirt that flared from her waist.

© Getty Images Eddie's fiancee and daughters looked beautiful

Eddie has 10 children with five different women and is fully aware of the mixed reaction he receives because of it.

"Men kind of look at me like, 'He’s crazy. How much did that [expletive] cost?' And women, there’s something sexy about it. 'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be gettin’ it in'", he said.

Bria, Shayne, and Bella are his daughters with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, who he married in 1993.

© Getty Images Eddie shares his three daughters with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell

Bria is an artist and Eddie is so proud of her achievements. "I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is," he previously said of her work.

"We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."

Bella is an actress who has appeared in Coming 2 America with her father, and Fairyland. She also appeared in an episode of Dollface.

© Getty Images Eddie has 10 children with five different women

Meanwhile, Shayne hasn't pursued a career in acting, but she has appeared on two reality TV shows: Hollywood Exes and Claim to Fame, which she claimed Eddie watched.

"He's very trusting of my judgment," she said. "He's been watching the show. We were just in Hawaii together and when we got in, my whole family watched it together. It was really cute. He's really invested."

Eddie and Nicole also share a son Myles and daughter Zola, 24. He is also dad to son Eric, 35, whom he shares with Paulette McNeely, and son, Christian Murphy, 34, whose mom is Tamara Hood.

© Instagram Eddie Murphy and his 10 children

He also has a daughter Angel Iris, 17, with Spice Girl Mel B, and two children with his Paige, Izzy Oona, eight, and Max Charles, five.

Eddie started dating Australian model and actress Paige in 2012 and they got engaged in 2018 when they were expecting their son Max.

© Getty Images Eddie has a large family

The couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but Paige made a rare comment about Eddie at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Being interviewed on the red carpet by Extra, Eddie was asked what he whispered to Paige, replying: "I told her how wonderful she looks."

Paige then commented: "He actually says that kind of stuff all the time. He's very, very sweet and romantic."