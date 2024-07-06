While the thought of a loved one's death is typically morbid – Eddie Murphy has already planned his send-off following his demise.

The 63-year-old has decided to buck tradition, however, and has instructed his family that he doesn't want a funeral.

While promoting his new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Eddie joked that the Beverly Hills Cop theme song should be played to mourners at his memorial to make people "smile".

© Getty Images Eddie doesn't want a funeral

He even quipped that the iconic tune would be played as his coffin was buried.

But he was quick to clarify his burial plans, dropping the bombshell that he won't have a traditional memorial.

"That's just a joke, 'cause I'm never having a funeral," he told film journalist Kevin McCarthy in an Instagram interview.

"I mean I'm gonna die like everyone else," he added. "But, they have – they know not to, no funeral, no, just let me just go out quietly."

Eddie's loved ones include his 10 children from five different women.

The actor's two youngest children, Izzy Oona, eight, and Max Charles, five, are from his relationship with his longtime fiancée Paige Butcher, 44.

He shares five children, daughters Bria, 34, Shayne, 29, Zola, 24, Bella, 22, and son Myles, 31, with his ex-wife of 13 years, Nicole Mitchell, who he married in 1993.

Eddie Murphy and his family

He is also dad to son Eric, 35, whom he shares with Paulette McNeely, and son, Christian, 34, whose mom is Tamara Hood. Eddie also has a daughter Angel Iris, 17, with Spice Girl Mel B.

Eddie is fully aware of the mixed reaction he receives because of his large brood.

"Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy. How much did that [expletive] cost?' And women, there's something sexy about it. 'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be gettin’ it in'", he said.

© Getty Images Eddie and Paige have been together since 2012

Many of Eddie's children have pursued a career in the arts like their dad. Eric is a writer and voice actor, Christian has dabbled in acting and has appeared in The Sheild and Cougars Inc.

Bella is an actress who has appeared in Coming 2 America with her father, and Fairyland. She also appeared in an episode of Dollface.

© Getty Images Eddie with his daughters Bria, Shayne, and Bella

Shayne hasn't pursued a career in acting, but she has appeared on two reality TV shows: Hollywood Exes and Claim to Fame, which she claimed Eddie watched.

"He's very trusting of my judgment," she said. "He's been watching the show. We were just in Hawaii together and when we got in, my whole family watched it together. It was really cute. He's really invested."

© Getty Images Bria is an artist

Meanwhile, Bria is an artist and Eddie is so proud of her achievements. "I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is," he previously said of her work.

"We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."