Eddie Murphy celebrates incredible engagement news: 'Couldn't be more excited for next chapter'

Eddie Murphy is celebrating incredible engagement news!

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence are officially tying the knot, bringing their famous families even closer. The son of Eddie Murphy and the daughter of Martin Lawrence delighted fans by announcing their engagement on Instagram after three years of dating.

Sharing a heartwarming video of the proposal, the couple let the world in on their special moment.

Eric, 35, had planned a romantic setup in a candlelit room decorated with white rose petals, bouquets of pink and white flowers, and a glowing red heart on the wall. In the video, Eric gets down on one knee, and Jasmin, 28, happily says yes.

In their joint post, the couple wrote, "11.27.2024. We're engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!" The excitement was palpable, with fans and followers flooding the comments with congratulations.

© @ericmurphy777 Eric with his father Eddie Murphy

Eric and Jasmin’s relationship became public in the summer of 2021 when Jasmin shared a sweet Instagram post wishing Eric a happy birthday. Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their life together, showcasing a relationship filled with love, laughter, and mutual respect.

Their engagement comes as no surprise to their families, who have long supported their romance. Eric’s father, Eddie, has been vocal about his approval of Jasmin, describing her as "beautiful" and a perfect match for his son.

© Unique Nicole Martin Lawrence and his daughter Jasmine Paige

Similarly, Martin has expressed his happiness for his daughter and her fiancé. The two fathers, known for their legendary Hollywood careers and decades-long friendship, are thrilled about their families becoming officially intertwined.

Father of 10, Eddie, 63, even joked about the future grandchild they might share during a recent interview. "What’s that baby gonna be like? Is that baby gonna be funny?" he teased.

© Gregg DeGuire Eddie Murphy with his kids and ex-wife Nicole

"Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby." He added with a laugh, "If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny."

Eric, Eddie’s eldest son with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, is a writer and voice actor. Jasmin, the eldest daughter of Martin and his ex-wife Patricia Southall, has pursued a career in entertainment as well.

She recently appeared in her father’s hit film Bad Boys for Life, further proving that talent runs deep in their family.