Tiger Woods makes surprising career move following tragic family death

Tiger Woods is returning to the golf course in a surprising move following the death of his beloved mother, Kultida Woods, on February 4.

The athlete will play in the Tomorrow Golf League (TGL) match on February 18 with his Jupiter Links Golf Club according to the league's official website, just days after he pulled out of the Genesis Invitational due to the family tragedy.

Tiger was extremely close to his mother, who passed away at 81 years old.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," he revealed in a statement via X.

"I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing."

The Invitational match honored Tiger's mother with an all-white flag on the course at the seventh hole, as well as red pins with the Thai symbol for love on the player's hats to support the golfing legend.

© Getty Images Kultida passed away on February 4 at 81

He will play in the TGL match in Palm Beach, Florida, and will face the New York Golf Club with his team. Tiger founded the TGL event with his fellow golfer, Rory McIlroy.

He announced Kultida's death via social media, sharing how the sad news had impacted his family.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," he wrote.

© Getty Images Tiger will return to golf on February 18

"She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

He continued: "She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

The father of two reminisced about all the times his mother supported his budding career, even helping him with scoring.

© Getty Hw will play in the TGL match in Florida against the New York Golf Club

"Mom would take me to every junior event here in Southern California," he shared on CNN.

"She would drive out there and keep score, walk every hole and how many putts I hit, how many fairways I hit, how many greens I hit. She tracked it all. Losing her has been a very hard and difficult process to go through."

He continued: "But I've had amazing family support, all the players playing here have reached out. The amount of texts, emails and nice messages of support I've got has really helped and has really meant a lot to me."

© Getty He plans to play in more matches in 2025

In 2025, the 49-year-old plans to get back on the green and become a more active player, as he told CBS.

"My goal was to play more and I haven't played," he said. "Got to work on that. This process was unexpected. I'll get back after it and look forward to playing some of the bigger events."