Tiger Woods leans on kids Sam and Charlie for support as he announces family heartbreak — statement

Tiger Woods took to social media to announce the passing of his mother Kultida Woods at the age of 78.

The pro golfer, 49, shared a statement on behalf of his family, including his two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, with news of her passing on the morning of Tuesday, February 4.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," he wrote. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable."

© Instagram Tiger shared a statement regarding the passing of his mother Kultida "Tida" Woods

"She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

Tiger also mentioned how close she was to her two grandchildren, his daughter Sam, 17, and his son Charlie, 15. "She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family."

"Love you Mom," he tenderly concluded, capping off his tribute with a photograph of her. Tiger is the only child of the late U.S. Army infantry officer Earl and Kultida Woods, with the latter affectionately known as "Tida."

© Instagram "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable."

More to come…