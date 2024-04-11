Meet Tiger Woods' two lookalike children: All we know

Tiger Woods may be a 15-time major champion – but his proudest achievement is becoming a dad to two incredible kids.

The golf pro shares daughter Sam, 16, and son Charlie, 15, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, and while they couldn’t make their relationship work, they appear to be mastering co-parenting.

Tiger previously revealed he and Elin now have a "fantastic" relationship, which helps them successfully raise their children, despite being apart.

"She is one of my best friends. We’re able to pick up the phone and talk to each other all the time," he told Time, adding that Sam and Charlie know "they have two loving parents that love you no matter what".

As for being a dad, Tiger said in 2011 that it is his most rewarding role: "I just love being with them and seeing what they're doing, what they're capable of doing – the joys, just the shifts of interest. It's just fun. We have a great time together."

Meet Tiger's two children below…

Sam Alexis

© Getty Images Sam has been a caddy for her dad on the golf course

Tiger and Elin welcomed their daughter, now 16, on June 18, 2007, and her dad wasted no time putting a golf club in her hands – although, at only a few weeks old "she couldn't quite hold it".

The couple named Sam after Tiger's father's nickname for him growing up. "We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin's side," he explained during a press conference for the AT&T National in 2007.

"Because she was born [the day after] Father's Day. It just happened to fit. My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger."

© Getty Images Tiger's greatest achievement is becoming a dad

He added: "I would ask him, 'Why don't you ever call me Tiger?' He says, 'Well, you look more like a Sam.'"

In 2021, Tiger discussed his close-knit relationship with his daughter during the mini-series, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons.

Appearing alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, he was asked what Sam has taught him, to which he jokily replied: "I don't like boys," before adding that she "has taught me how to be more patient".

© Getty Sam has been supporting Tiger on the sidelines since she was a child

He also called Sam, "Daddy's little girl," and admitted he doesn't "ever want [Sam] to leave home. "She's my little girl," he said.

Sam is just as supportive of her dad as he is of her and has cheered him on from the sidelines several times over the years. In December 2023, she even caddied for Tiger in the PNC Championship's Pro-Am, and when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, she gave a touching speech.

© Instagram Sam and Charlie showed an interest in golf at a young age

"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," she said, referring to his 2021 car accident.

"Now, you're not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this. You're a fighter, you've defied the odds every time," she added.

Charlie Axel

© Getty Images Charlie is following in Tiger's footsteps

Tiger and Elin welcomed Charlie on February 8, 2009, and he has followed in his father's footsteps, making a name for himself on the golf course.

Tiger has called Charlie a "natural" golfer but said he has never pressured him to play for fear he will "hate the game".

"I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad," Tiger said on A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons. "I just don't want him to hate the game."

© Getty Charlie is making a name for himself on the golf course

Charlie shows no signs of hating the game and is proving himself on the course. Just recently, he won The Benjamin School's high school state golf championship in Florida after competing on the boys' team, walking away with a gold medal.

In December, he joined his dad at the PNC Championship in Orlando, marking the fourth time they played together at the event.

They made their debut at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in 2020, where they finished seventh. The next year they had their best finish with second place, and in 2022 they were tied for eighth place.

© Getty Charlie is finding his own success

Sharing his joy over being able to share golf with his son, Tiger said at the time: "It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year.

"Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."

Following the event in 2022, Tiger told ESPN: "Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it's always special. And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it."

