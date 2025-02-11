Tiger Woods' drastic measures to protect $54m mega-mansion

He's one of the most prolific and successful golfing champions of all time, so it's not surprising that Tiger Woods' home is staggeringly impressive.

The mega-mansion is estimated to be worth an eye-watering $54 million and has been the sportsman's home for the past 19 years.

After purchasing the home on Jupiter Island – an exclusive island town in Florida – in 2006 with his then-wife Elin Nordegren.

They went on to welcome their two children, Sam Alexis, 18, and Charlie Axel, 16, but divorced in 2010.

Four years after moving, Tiger repurposed his home completely and ended up building two separate sections of the house connected by a glass walkway.

But that wasn't the only work he had done on the house, as the 49-year-old was forced to implement some drastic measures to protect the foundations of the property.

According to the architectural website, Re-Thinking the Future, Tiger hired engineers to implement stabilizers deep beneath the foundations of the property after reports in 2013 stated that the house was "sinking" into the island.

Given that Jupiter Island is surrounded by water and is vulnerable to flooding from seasonal rain and hurricanes, Tiger's work would have meant they have minimized the risks of damage.

Tiger Woods' jaw-dropping features at mega-mansion

After putting damage prevention measures in place and re-landscaping the building entirely, it's thought that Tiger parted ways with a cool $15 million to make the house his dream home.

Now, the sprawling property couldn't be more impressive.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tiger has centered a lot of the features around his love of sport. His land spans 12 acres, most of which he's dedicated to a golf course.

Elsewhere, he has two enormous swimming pools – one of which is purely for laps and the other for diving – tennis courts, an oxygen treatment room, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a health facility where his coaches and medical staff treat him. Tiger also has a dock for boats.

All of these facilities mean Tiger doesn't need to leave his home when it comes to his workout routine.

"Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles, then I'd go to the gym, do my lift," he told the Golf Channel.

"Then I'd hit balls for two to three hours. I'd go play, come back, work on my short game. I'd go run another four more miles, and then if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis, I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine."

Inside, the main house has countless rooms, his-and-hers master suites, a games room, a fully kitted-out kitchen and a wine cellar in the basement.