Just hours after he was seen golfing with his son Charlie and President Donald Trump ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Tiger Woods has shared a difficult personal update.

The pro golfer, 49, took to social media with an official statement sharing that he hasn't been able to find the strength to return to the greens since his mother Kultida's passing.

Tiger was committed to play at the Genesis Invitational this week, beginning on February 13 and ending February 16 at Torrey Pines, San Diego.

However, he will now likely not play, but hopes to be present at the tournament. "I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss," he wrote.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out," he continued. "I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

His followers reached out with messages of support, encouraging him to take as much time off as required to heal.

© Instagram Tiger shared a statement about his upcoming appearance at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger shared the news of his mother's passing at the age of 78 with a statement on social media on February 4, writing: "It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable."

"She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family," he added, tenderly concluding with: "Love you mom."

© Getty Images "I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

President Trump also shared a statement of condolence for Tiger, writing: "I was just informed that Tiger Woods' wonderful mother, Kultida, passed away — she has gone onto greener fairways!"

"Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

It's been a bittersweet weekend for the champion golfer, who was able to celebrate his son Charlie's milestone 16th birthday on Saturday, February 8. Tiger shares Charlie and his older sister Sam, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

© X President Donald Trump shared his condolences with the pro golfer

Charlie is now stepping into his own as a golfer as well, and his father couldn't be prouder. "I get emotional about it," he said on A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons. "Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad. I just don't want him to hate the game."

Charlie joined him at the 2022 PNC Championship in Orlando, and he proudly shared then: "It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year."

© Instagram Tiger's mother Kultida Woods passed away on February 4 at the age of 78

"Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."