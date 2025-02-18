Shakira makes glowing appearance after being rushed to hospital

Shakira is back on her feet and flashing that unmistakable smile after a health scare that forced her to cancel a concert.

The Colombian superstar was seen leaving the Belmond Hotel in Lima, Peru, just days after being rushed to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.

Dressed in a relaxed black hoodie and matching pants, she kept things low-key behind oversized sunglasses, but she couldn’t hide her warmth, waving to fans and blowing kisses as she made her way outside.

It had been a difficult weekend for the 48-year-old singer, who had been preparing to perform in Lima as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour when she suddenly fell ill. Hours before she was set to take the stage, she shared the news with fans in an emotional Instagram post.

"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," she wrote.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Shakira is back on the mend as she makes glowing appearance

Doctors advised her to rest, meaning she had no choice but to cancel the show—something she admitted left her devastated.

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru," she continued.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Shakira recently underwent a health scare that forced her to cancel her concert

Determined to reassure everyone, she added that she hoped to be discharged soon. "I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform," she wrote, explaining that her team was already working on rescheduling the concert. She signed off with a heartfelt message: "Thank you all for your understanding. I love you all. Shak."

Now, with her recovery well underway, all eyes are on her next scheduled performance in Colombia on February 20. From there, she will travel across South America, Mexico, Canada, and the United States before wrapping up the tour in San Francisco at the end of June.

© Anadolu via Getty Images The Colombian superstar was seen leaving the Belmond Hotel in Lima

The singer’s hospitalization came just weeks after she made a dazzling appearance at the Grammys alongside her sons, Milan and Sasha. It was a particularly special night as her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, took home the award for Best Latin Pop Album.

Stepping onto the stage to accept the award, she used the moment to deliver a powerful message.

"I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it. I will always fight with you," she said.

© Getty Images Shakira performs onstage during Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Kick Off

She also took a moment to acknowledge hardworking women everywhere. "To all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true She Wolves. So this is for you too," she said, referencing her 2009 hit She Wolf.

But it was her sons who made the moment even more meaningful. "They are here with me," she beamed. "I'm so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts. Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you. Thank you."

This chapter of Shakira’s career feels deeply personal. Speaking last year about her latest album, she described it as a reflection of her own transformation.

"It's an album that gathers many different life experiences, that gathers the transformation of vulnerability into resilience, the empowerment of finding your strength," she explained.

The past few years have been a whirlwind—navigating a very public split from Gerard Piqué, relocating from Barcelona to Miami with her sons, and pouring her emotions into music.

"It doesn't only talk about pain; it also talks about triumph," she said. "And that's why these tears are not tears made of resentment, anger, or just sadness, but tears of triumph and tears of self-recognition and finding confidence within."

She also described the album’s rich mix of musical influences. "There's pop, there's Afrobeat, there's reggaeton, there’s some Mexican regionals as well. Rock. But there is a common thread. And that is based off of genuine, authentic life experiences and the process of elaborating those intense emotions and feelings that I've been having to deal with during this past couple of years."