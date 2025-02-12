Selma Blair shares surprising baby news amid health battle

Selma Blair has helped countless people around the world with her incredible vulnerability amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Now, the iconic actress is opening up about her home life, revealing that she would welcome an addition to her family despite setbacks to her health.

"I always would want an addition to the family, but I'm not someone that's looking to have a baby again," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

WATCH: Selma Blair opens up about ‘chronic’ health issues

"I just think in terms of my son, you know, and also again my health, who's gonna understand if I get tired and need a nap?"

"We all have gotten really selfish, you know, so it's hard to find the person. I mean, I haven't given up on romance, but I’m not knowing how to try," she added.

Selma's past beaus include actors Jason Schwartzman, David Lyons, and Mikey Day, and fashion designer Jason Bleick, with whom she shares her son, Arthur Saint Bleick.

© The Drew Barrymore Show Selma got candid on The Drew Barrymore Show about expanding her family

Now that Arthur is 13 years old, it seems the Cruel Intentions star is ready for romance once more.

Selma enjoyed a brief flirtation with another fellow actor in the past, she revealed on Tuesday's show.

"Once, when I was even younger, there was a potential...there was actually an actor, Robbie Williams, [who] was over my house and it was like almost a day a million years ago," she shared.

© Instagram Selma shares a son, Arthur, with her ex, Jason Bleick

However, their love was short-lived. "And he opens up my refrigerator and he's like, 'I gotta go,' and I heard from the friend, I'm like, 'Why did he leave so abruptly?' It's like, 'Oh, your kitchen was empty and he knew you don't cook, so that wasn't gonna work for him.' And bravo to him for knowing he needed a tummy filled from his woman," she laughed.

Selma went public with her MS diagnosis in 2018 after noticing that her energy ran dry constantly and she had trouble walking short distances.

After working tirelessly on recovering her strength, she relapsed and found it difficult to receive proper care from many doctors.

© The Drew Barrymore Show Selma went public were her diagnosis in 2018

"There was a point after, in my RMS journey, where I didn't tell people, but I did have a relapse and I didn't even really want to face that," she shared on the show.

"So the first thing I had to do was to find a doctor again because I had stopped seeing doctors. I thought I was fine, but then I didn't feel fine – it turned out I did have a relapse and so I found a doctor that could really listen to me."

"It was a female doctor and that really helped me [with] just so many different things I wasn't aware of. So, this is just to encourage people to start talking about it."

© Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin Selma has returned to acting following her MS diagnosis

Selma has returned to the world of acting after a hiatus to seek care for her MS diagnosis.

"I started feeling really better this last year and I’m back at work and doing things so I will have things to announce," she told Elle at the Women in Hollywood event.