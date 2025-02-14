As Bruce Willis and his family learn to live with his dementia diagnosis at just 69 years old, one person has been holding them all together: Emma Heming.

Bruce's wife of 15 years has stood by his side during his health battle, and shepherded their two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, through the emotional experience.

Emma shared an emotional update on their life amid Bruce's deteriorating health in a new Instagram post, announcing she was publishing a book on caregiving with The Open Field, Maria Shriver's publishing house.

WATCH: Emma Heming shares emotional update amid Bruce Willis dementia battle: 'One of the greatest gifts'

"I just turned in another draft to The Open Field, my publisher," she shared in a candid video. "This is a book for caregivers on how to care for yourself so that you can then, in return, be the best caregiver, care-partner, to your loved one, your person, anyone that you find yourself caring for."

After explaining that she had spoken to 25 experts during the writing process, she confessed, "Caregiving takes a village; you cannot do this on your own."

"I sit in a lot of privilege," Emma continued. "I have resources, I have access, and I have some energy to be able to write this book, and I think the beauty of this is that I get to share their expert insight with all of you."

© Gilbert Flores Emma got candid about the realities of caregiving amid her husband's health battle

"I am so humbled that I have been given the opportunity to be able to write this book in the spirit of helping other caregivers who find themselves on this unexpected journey," she added.

The 46-year-old went on to thank Maria for allowing a space to share her knowledge with those who need it most.

"I will never be able to thank her enough," Emma said. "This process of being able to write this book has been one of the greatest gifts that I have been given."

© ANGELA WEISS The couple first met in 2007 when they attended the same gym

The mother of two began to tear up in the video, adding that while she didn't know why she was crying, "that's just how it goes."

"It's truly been such a beautiful experience and I cannot wait to share this book with all of you," Emma finished.

Her emotional announcement comes hours after she posted a sweet Valentine's tribute to her husband with a candid throwback photo of the pair laughing together. "You + laughter = my favorite love story" she captioned the snap, alongside a heart emoji.

© Instagram Emma posted a sweet throwback photo of the pair for Valentine's Day

Bruce and Emma met in 2007 while training at the same gym and married in a Turks and Caicos ceremony in March 2009.

The model is incredibly close to Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Scout, Rumer and Tallulah.

The Die Hard star was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, a language disorder that affects speech, reading and writing.

© Stefanie Keenan Emma is close to Bruce's older daughters and ex-wife, Demi Moore

A year later, Emma shared that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, adding that it was a "relief" to know what illness they were up against.

She has since launched Make Time Wellness, a health brand that includes products like drink powders and gummy vitamins to support brain health.