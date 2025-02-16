Shakira speaks out after being hospitalized over medical emergency — read statement

Shakira took to social media to share a difficult update less than week into her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

The 48-year-old performer shared a statement on her Instagram and X accounts stating that she was forced to cancel her concert in Lima, Peru scheduled on February 16 due to medical reasons.

"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," Shakira wrote, adding that based on advice from her doctors, she cannot perform.

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," she continued. "I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

She clarified that the concert will be rescheduled and as for the status of her health, she expressed that she expected to be released by Monday in time for her second show in Lima on February 17.

"I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you. Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all," she concluded, signing off with "Shak."

© Instagram Shakira shared a statement explaining a medical emergency forcing her to cancel her concert in Lima, Peru

The singer kicked off her tour on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro, with Lima set to be the third show of the tour. Her next stop after Peru is her native Barranquilla, Colombia on February 20, it is likely she will be present to perform then.

In support of her latest album of the same name, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will travel through several more South American countries before making its way over to North America next month, concluding after 45 shows on June 30 in San Francisco.

© Getty Images Shakira kicked off the "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" in Rio de Janeiro on February 11

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is the singer's 12th studio album, released in March 2024 following her split from Gerard Piqué after 11 years together, spanning several commercially successful singles and winning her fourth ever Grammy, nabbing Best Latin Pop Album at the ceremony earlier this month, coincidentally on her 48th birthday.

Supported by her sons Milan and Sasha and receiving the prize from her Super Bowl halftime show co-star Jennifer Lopez, she also performed her songs "Ojos Así" and "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" at the ceremony, displaying her trademark intricate choreography and polished dancing.

© Getty Images The tour will continue until June 30, ending in San Francisco

She shouted out her "immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," in her speech, adding: "You are loved. You are worth it and I will always fight with you," touching on the host of new policies surrounding immigration issued by the new administration.

© Getty Images The singer took home a fourth Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album earlier this month

Alluding to her own difficult time following her break-up, she showed her appreciation for "all of those women who work really hard everyday to provide [for] their families. You are the true She-wolves."