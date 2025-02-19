Serena Williams addresses being 'petty' with presumed Drake shade as husband comes to her defense

Serena Williams is setting the record straight on her viral cameo during the Super Bowl's Halftime Show.

Last week, the 23-time Grand Slam winner appeared alongside Kendrick Lamar as he performed a medley of some of his most popular songs, including the Drake diss track "Not Like Us" to a whopping 133.5 million viewers, which made it the most-watched halftime show in history.

The tennis star's appearance was notable for a variety of reasons, among them the fact that she was previously romantically linked to Drake himself.

WATCH: Serena Williams surprises in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance

Back in 2011, Serena and Drake reportedly dated. Though they never confirmed they were romantically involved, Drake was often seen attending Serena's tennis matches at the time. In 2015, they again were rumored to be dating when they were spotted cozying up to each other, and later photos surfaced of the two sharing a kiss.

This week, responding to the varying reactions to Serena's Super Bowl cameo, her husband Alexis Ohanian, who she married in 2017, took to X, formerly Twitter, writing: "Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows… This is bigger than the music."

The Reddit co-founder was referring to the backlash Serena faced in 2012 after doing what appeared to be a crip walk as she celebrated beating Maria Sharapova for the gold, which most considered to be criticism based on racism.

© Getty Serena did a crip walk at the Halftime Show

In response, Serena then tweeted: "That there [is] my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I love you."

She went on: "Gosh I'm so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty…" before maintaining: "[Definitely] not dancing to be petty lol."

© Getty She and Drake were romantically linked back in 2011

"I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don't have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here," she emphasized.

© Getty Images The tennis star married Alexis in 2011

Though they never confirmed their romance, Drake has made plenty of references to Serena in his songs. In his 2013 song "Worst Behavior" he sings: "I'm with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib. I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left."

© Instagram The couple share two daughters

Then in 2022, five years after Serena married Alexis, with whom she shares two daughters, Drake released "Middle of the Ocean," which includes the lyrics: "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie."

And though Serena never publicly engaged with Drake's remarks, while hosting last year's ESPY Awards, she was quick to bring up Kendrick, teasing: "If I've learned anything this year, it's that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar," before dancing to "Not Like Us," and later adding: "He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're going to Forrest Gump him. Seats taken."