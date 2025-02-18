Serena Williams shares rare glimpse of mini-me daughter Adira amid tropical getaway

Serena Williams is soaking up the sun on her family vacation while simultaneously proving that she is the supermom we know and love.

The tennis legend took to Instagram to share a rare picture of her youngest daughter, Adira, as they went for a dip in the crystal-clear ocean waters.

Serena sported a leopard print bikini for the sweet family outing, showcasing her ultra-toned body in the stunning look.

Her 18-month-old daughter donned a one-piece bathing suit and couldn't have looked cuter whilst splashing in the waves.

"My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean," she wrote in the caption. "I could not say no."

Fans took to the comments to praise the mother of two for her parenting skills, as well as her incredible figure.

"Looking fire!" said one fan, while another commented, "Mom is mothering."

"You are an inspiration to all. The best Olympic tennis player, an amazing wife and MOM," added a third.

Serena shares Adira, as well as her older daughter, Olympia, with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

After welcoming the toddler in August 2023, the proud dad couldn't have been happier and proceeded to gush over his growing family. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful," he wrote via Instagram. "@serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

Adira's name means "mighty, strong and majestic" in Hebrew, perfectly encapsulating her growing personality.

The family are enjoying a relaxing vacation following Serena's showstopping cameo at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 9, where she recreated her famous 2012 Olympic crip walk moment.

The show, which was headlined by Pulitzer prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, featured a slew of references to their shared hometown, Compton, as well as their shared beef with rapper Drake.

"When @kendricklamar and team called and was like 'We've been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,'" she wrote via Instagram following her viral cameo.

"I'm like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let's do it!" She added: "I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story."

Serena shared an on-and-off-again relationship with Drake between 2011 and 2015, making it all the more poignant that she appeared in the performance of his biggest hater, Kendrick.

Their legendary feud had been bubbling away over the years, thinly veiled within lyrical quips, until 2024, with the release of Kendrick's track, "Not Like Us". In the song, the star accuses Drake of a multitude of sins, including cultural appropriation and an interest in minors.

Serena's family watched from the sidelines as she danced up a storm on stage at the show, setting a shining example for her two young daughters to follow.