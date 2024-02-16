Jennifer Lopez's 5 most famous former partners before marrying Ben Affleck - from Marc Anthony to Alex Rodriguez

J.Lo's love life has often made headlines, as she's been married four times. But it seems she has finally bet her match with Ben Affleck, years after their initial engagement in 2003.

The "On The Floor" singer has dated all kinds of stars, from word class rappers to incredible sportsmen. Jennifer also shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As the star prepares for her tour, This Is Me… Now, following the critically acclaimed release of the eponymous film, here are some of J.Lo's most famous relationships.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

J.Lo embarked on a tumultuous relationship with hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 1999, after the pair met on the set of a music video. They would later split up in 2001.

The couple's relationship wasn't always smooth sailing, as the couple were detained after an incident in a Manhattan nightclub which saw three people wounded. J.Lo was reportedly detained and handcuffed to a bench for 14 hours before she was released, while Diddy was charged with battery and gun possession and went to trial.

In the end, the Maid in Manhattan star claimed in a 2003 interview that Diddy had been unfaithful to her, while the former rapper called her one of his great loves in 2017.

Marc Anthony

The 'Jenny From The Block' star started dating Marc Anthony in 2003, shortly after the end of her engagement with Ben. After marrying in 2004, the couple not only stayed together four seven years, but had two children together, twins Maximillian and Emme, who are now 15.

J.Lo retrospectively admitted she "knew very quickly that [their marriage] wasn’t the right thing", explaining to W in 2016 that "it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger."

Despite this, the singer was able to acknowledge that as the father of her children, she had to "work to make things right".

Jennifer would go on to say on TODAY that as her husband, Marc "really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered". He refused to let her think she was anything other than "a great singer".

Drake

During 2016, J.Lo found another high-profile partner in rapper Drake, after he attended her All I Have residency in Las Vegas. Not long after, Us Weekly reported that the couple were dating, and not long after the couple were posting photos together on Instagram.

It wasn't long after going Instagram official that the couple split in February 2017, as she moved on with Alex Rodriguez soon after. Drake, it seems didn't get over their relationship so quickly as he mentions Jennifer in the song "Diplomatic Immunity", saying: “2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though."

Alex Rodriguez

In 2017, J.Lo dated A.Rod, after meeting 18 years ago when she signed an autograph for the baseball star.

The couple's relationship was high profile from the beginning, as they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. They even completed a joint interview in Vanity Fair where the Yankees star revealed just why he thought they were perfect for each other: "We're both Leos, we're both from New York, we're both Latino … and about 20 other things."

J-Rod, as the public affectionately called them, quickly moved in together and became a blended family of their respective children - Emme and Max, as well as Alex's own daughters Natasha and Ella.

Alex would ten propose in March 2019. Yet due to the pandemic, the couple had to postpone their wedding and by 2021 they decided to part ways.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so", they wrote in a shared statement announced on TODAY. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Ben Affleck

A love story for the ages, and a lesson in playing the long game, Ben and J.Lo first started dating in 2002, and became engaged shortly after before breaking up in 2004. They would go on to reunite in 2021 and are now married.

The couple started dating after becoming friends on the set of Gigli in 2001. When the singer's divorce to her second husband Cris Judd was finalized, all of a sudden the media went wild for 'Bennifer', as they were affectionately nicknamed.

Ben appeared in Jennifer's music video for "Jenny from the Block" and she dedicated the album This Is Me… Then to him. After becoming engaged in November 2002 and planning their wedding for 2003, the couple eventually called off their wedding at short notice due to "excessive media attention". The couple then broke up in January 2004.

Despite their breakup, Bennifer remained in contact over the years despite moving on with respective partners. Ben married a different Jennifer - Jennifer Garner who he had co-starred with in the film Daredevil.

Ben would go on to praise his ex-fiancé in the New York Times, claiming she should have been nominated for her role in the film Hustlers. "I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's [expletive] baller."

The couple reunited in 2021. J.Lo told PEOPLE: "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," adding: "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

The couple got engaged in April 2022, and married not long after in July in Las Vegas.

She would go on to say: "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

"We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."