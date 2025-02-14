Meet Serena Williams' two daughters: Inside the lives of Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams is celebrated globally as the ultimate tennis champion, but to her two daughters, Olympia, seven, and Adira, one, she is first and foremost a doting mother.

The 43-year-old and her husband Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Alexia Olympis Ohanian Jr., in September that year. Five years later, the couple were surprised with a second bundle of joy as Serena gave birth to their youngest child, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

Despite her successful career, Serena revealed in an interview with Byrdie in April 2024 that what brings her the most happiness is her kids. "I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school.

"I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have — from tennis to beauty — and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests," she said.

© Karwai Tang Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter

A year before the athlete bid farewell to the court in 2022, she opened up to People about balancing her sport with motherhood.

"I've been so focused on my career my whole life, but when I had a family and got married, I realized that there's so much more to life. And that was great,” she shared.

From the tennis champion's challenges with motherhood to her strong bond with her children, HELLO! takes an intimate look into the lives of Serena's two daughters.

Olympia

© Getty Images Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia

Serena announced her first pregnancy via snapchat as she showed off her blossoming baby bump at 20 weeks. The sportswoman found out she was expecting before competing in the 2017 Australian Open.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Serena opened up about the moment she discovered she was pregnant. She said: "[I] did a double take and my heart dropped. Like literally dropped. 'Oh my God, this can’t be – I’ve got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open?' I had planned on winning in Wimbledon this year."

Despite her pregnancy, Serena went on to win the Australian Open that year.

© Getty Images Serena's daughter already has a flair for fashion

The star's husband announced the birth of their eldest child via Instagram in September 2017. Alexis penned: "Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we're so happy to meet you ... Our little girl is already mama's perfect sidekick."

Serena opened up to People about her birthing experience and the complications she endured that resulted in an emergency caesarean. "My whole life I've been physically pushing my body to the limits. And this is the one time where I couldn't control anything. I couldn't push my body. My body pushed to its maximum. That was so hard."

Unfortunately, Olympia is not set to follow in her mom's tennis footsteps as she has her eye on music and fashion. "She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano. When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music," Serena shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

© Getty Images The couple with their eldest daughter

Serena told People in 2020 that her daughter is already becoming a fashion icon. She said: "She'll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning. And she says, 'Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.' And then she goes, 'Mama wear this or these shoes.' She always tells me to [wear] heels."

Olympia is no stranger to the world of high-fashion having attended Paris Fashion Week and even graced the cover of Vogue's August 2022 edition.

Adira

© Instagram Adira is Serena's second child

Serena revealed her second pregnancy while attending the Met Gala with her husband in May 2023. The star shared a stunning snap from the event and captioned the post: "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Alexis once again announced the birth of the couple's child with a sweet Instagram tribute. He wrote: "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

© Instagram Adira mades her social media debut

The tennis player previously revealed that her daughter's Hebrew name means "mighty, strong, and majestic". "Adira is the feminine form of the classic name Adir. It is a Biblical name, meaning ‘Strong One'," she penned on Instagram.

It seems Olympia is already a loving older sister as Alexis shared with People that his daughter begged her parents for a sibling. "She's been wanting this. She's been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready," he revealed.