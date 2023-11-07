Who has Common dated? Rapper's decorated love-life revealed as romance with Jennifer Hudson heats up

Jennifer Hudson and Common are in a "serious" relationship after confirming their romance and the couple have never looked happier.

But the singer and talk show host, 42, isn't the first famous woman the rapper has dated.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1992, Common, 51, has had a series of leading ladies, so who are they?

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common have confirmed their romance

Erykah Badu

Common described singer Eryka Badu as his "first love" and told People: "When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions. It was hard to eat.

"It wasn't her fault, the relationship just didn't go forward." They dated for two years between 2000-2002.

© Getty Images Common and singer Erykah Badu

Does Common have a child?

Common is a father to his daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn. He shares her with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Jones, who he split from in 2008.

Omoye is now 26 years old and graduated from law school in 2022, making Common one proud dad.

© Getty Images Common with daughter Omoye Assata Lynn

However, he confessed in his memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word, that due to the breakup Omoye didn't always think he was as present as he could have been.

Common and Taraji P Henson

Empire actress, Taraji P Henson was the apple of Common's eye in 2005, but they kept their romance out of the spotlight.

Taraji later acknowledged that it was a "long-term relationship" but Common said she was a "wonderful woman" but his comments came years after they broke up.

© Getty Images Taraji P Henson

Did Common date Serena Williams?

Tennis ace Serena Williams dated Common years before she found love with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.They were a couple for three years until they went their separate ways in 2007.

Over the years they made several appearances together but tried to keep their relationship under wraps. He confirmed they were an item once they had broken up when Common discussed his previous girlfriends during an appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show.

© Getty Images Common and Serena remained friends

"Not every ex-girlfriend and I are still friends, but with some, I am," he confessed. "We got a great understanding, and I care about her as a person. It's not like every other person you talk to every other day, but you know, you still have that respect. You have love for them and want to see them do well."

Who is Common's ex-girlfriend Angela Rye?

Political analyst, Angela Rye, was with Common between 2017 and 2018. Despite the short time they were together, Angela made a big impact on Common who later described her as a "wonderful woman".

© Getty Images Common called his ex Angela Rye a "wonderful woman"

In turn, after their split, she told the New York Post: "We have and will always be friends. He is an amazing human being, and I'm a much better person because he's a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living."

They reunited for a time but ended things after reigniting their romance.

Has Common ever been married?

He was in a long-time relationship with actress and comedian, Tiffany Haddish, but he has never married anyone. The couple co-starred in the movie The Kitchen in 2019 but their relationship was platonic to begin with.

Once it became romantic after being matched on dating app, Bumble, things heated up. Tiffany was so happy, she gushed during an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride: "I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. I'm just way happier and it's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. "It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."

© Getty Images Tiffany said their breakup wasn't mutual

But, things weren't meant to be and although Common branded Tiffany, "a queen" and "a beautiful" person, things fizzled out - at least on his end.

"It wasn't mutual," she told The Washington Post about their split. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'" Never-the-less, they have remained friends.

