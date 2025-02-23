Gardeners' World star Alan Titchmarsh shares devastating news and reveals 'terrifying' message from his daughter

Gardeners' World star Alan Titchmarsh has shared heartbreaking news he received from his daughter.

Writing in his column in the newest issue of BBC Gardeners' World magazine, the 75-year-old presenter revealed that his daughter Polly had sent him a photo of a fallen ancient oak tree, estimated to be nearly 300 years old, that she could see from her bedroom window.

The Love Your Garden presenter had previously alerted Polly to the fact that the tree was "in decline", as it had become stag-headed, meaning that its upper branches were spiky and no longer had any healthy twigs.

In the photograph sent to him following the storm, he saw that the tree had fallen on its side during a storm, describing the "flattened root plate rising like some darkened moon fully three metres in diameter".

Recounting the message from Polly, Alan wrote: "My daughter heard the tree topple. It was, she said, a terrifying and thunderous crash, like a car accident but without the clang of metal."

He continued: "Anyone who has heard a tree blown down will tell you of the disturbing quality of the sound. It is the last agonising cry of an ancient presence, toppling after centuries of vibrant life."

Alan also noted that around 280 species of insects would have lived in the tree, and that thousands of birds were likely born on its branches over the years.

The TV personality stressed that the fallen tree is a "reminder of our responsibilities to ancient trees that have done so much to enrich our lives".

Alan Titchmarsh's family life

Away from his busy broadcasting career, Alan enjoys a peaceful life with his wife of nearly 50 years, Alison, their grown-up children and their grandchildren.

Alan and Alison first met in their early twenties at an amateur dramatics group, and tied the knot in 1975. He has often described her as his "best friend", and the two of them spend their days between their Georgian farmhouse in Hampshire and their holiday home in the Isle of Wight.

He explained in a previous interview: "Romance is about being thoughtful. I have made Alison tea for 45 years - but mind you, she's ironed my shirts every week for 44 years, which is the greater gift [...] I'm a lucky man because she's the most unmaterialistic person I know."

© Getty Images Alan and Alison tied the knot in 1975

The couple have two daughters, both now in their 40s, who have gone on to have their own families, making Alan and Alison a proud pair of grandparents.

Despite his busy schedule, he always makes sure he prioritises his family. He previously told Yours magazine: "I still work a lot, but I also turn loads of stuff down. I try to pace myself, and spending time with the family – my wife Alison, our two daughters, their husbands and our four grandchildren – is very, very important."