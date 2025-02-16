Gardeners' World host Adam Frost makes a devastating and tearful health admission

Gardeners' World host Adam Frost has opened up about his battle with a chronic health condition and the emotional toll it has taken on his life.

The 55-year-old presenter, who joined the BBC gardening show in 2016, revealed that he has been struggling with fibromyalgia, a long-term condition that causes widespread pain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances.

A difficult diagnosis

Adam first noticed symptoms 20 years ago when he began experiencing sharp pain across his body and chronic exhaustion.

Speaking in a recent interview, he explained: "It started 20 years ago. I had sharp pain all over the place, I wasn't sleeping. I was absolutely shattered."

His symptoms persisted for years before doctors finally diagnosed him with fibromyalgia, a condition that affects the nervous system and can severely impact daily life.

Despite his personal struggles, Adam continued his work as a garden designer and TV presenter, using gardening as a form of therapy.

A turning point

Adam admitted that his health took a downward turn in 2021, when his wife, Sulina, fell seriously ill and was hospitalised for 12 weeks.

During this period, he was the only family member allowed to visit her, which took an emotional toll.

"Then I caught Covid," he recalled. "I went into a room on my own for ten days, and my brain, all the adrenaline I'd been living on – everything came crashing down. I was sitting in a corner bawling my eyes out."

Advice that changed everything

As his condition worsened, Adam sought help from a psychiatrist, who delivered some unexpected advice.

He recalled being told: "If you're thinking about retiring, go up the high street, there's an undertakers, go in and choose yourself a box."

Adam admitted he was taken aback but later realised the truth in those words.

"It was brilliant," he admitted. "Why would I retire? Retire and do what? Garden? At least this way I get paid for it."

Finding strength in gardening

Despite his health struggles, Adam remains passionate about gardening, which he credits with helping him cope.

"Gardening has always been an escape for me," he said. "Even when things have been tough, getting my hands in the soil has given me a sense of peace."

Adam, who has also made a documentary about fibromyalgia, has urged others struggling with chronic pain to seek medical help and prioritise self-care.

"I went to see a doctor who told me to be kinder to myself," he shared. "That advice really stuck with me."

A new perspective

While Adam continues to manage his condition, he remains focused on his work and has no plans to slow down.

His resilience and openness about his struggles have resonated with fans, who have praised him for speaking out about his health battles.

