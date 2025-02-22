Alan Titchmarsh opens up on explosive row with Ground Force co-star Tommy Walsh

Alan Titchmarsh has recalled a heated argument with Ground Force co-star Tommy Walsh that left him furious over a sawdust mishap. Despite their strong working relationship, tensions flared during an episode of the BBC gardening show, with Alan admitting he was "fuming" over Tommy's mistake.

The long-running series, which aired from 1997 to 2005, saw Alan, Tommy, and Charlie Dimmock transform gardens across the UK. It was hugely popular, attracting audiences of up to 12 million and even sparking a nationwide decking craze.

'For a while, it did get a bit hairy'

Alan Titchmarsh talks about his row with Tommy Walsh on Ground Force

Though the team shared plenty of laughs, not every moment was smooth sailing. Alan revealed that one of his most frustrating moments came in 2000 while working on a project in Pitsea, Essex.

During the makeover, Tommy's woodworking created sawdust that blew across Alan's freshly planted flower beds. Alan, who is known for his attention to detail, was not impressed.

"Call me picky if you like, but I like my Ground Force gardens to be pristine when we finish them," Alan told Radio Times. "I do not get a thrill from seeing them covered in dandruff."

Tommy was taken aback by Alan's reaction and later admitted that things got tense. "For a while, it did get a bit hairy," he said. The disagreement left their co-star Charlie momentarily speechless. Alan recalled: "She just kept her head down and fiddled with her water feature."

Despite the row, the pair quickly made amends. "When we'd both calmed down, we actually kissed (yes) and made up," Tommy joked.

Life after Ground Force

Tommy Walsh used to present Ground Force with Alan Titchmarsh

Alan left Ground Force in 2001, feeling he had done enough episodes. Since then, he has enjoyed a successful career on television, presenting Love Your Garden and Songs of Praise. He has also hosted his own ITV chat show and even showcased his singing skills on All Star Musicals in 2019.

Tommy remained a familiar face in the world of home improvement TV. He has fronted shows such as Cowboys and Angels, Tommy's Ultimate Workshop, and Flip That House with Tommy Walsh. More recently, he has co-presented Homes Under the Hammer and hosted the BBC series Clean It, Fix It.

Charlie has also remained in the gardening world. She has led shows such as The Joy of Gardening and Charlie's Garden Army, and even appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2006. She currently fronts BBC's Garden Rescue and remains in touch with her former Ground Force co-stars.

'We have loads of happy memories'

Charlie and Alan at Chelsea Flower Show

While Alan and Tommy may have had their disagreements, their friendship has stood the test of time. Charlie recently spoke about their bond, saying: "I haven't seen them recently, but we're still in contact. Occasionally we chat or bump into each other."

"Tommy teases me that we're getting old now, which is true, but we have loads of happy memories of filming – lots and lots of laughter."

Love Your Garden airs on ITV, while Homes Under the Hammer continues on BBC One.