Monty Don flooded with support after sharing heartfelt post

Monty Don has been inundated with messages of support, after posting photos of his beloved dog Nell, who sadly passed away last week. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the presenter shared a carousel of memories, which had been captured during production on Gardeners' World.

"A friend (@one.lev) sent me a batch of pictures he took of Nellie during GW filming over the years," wrote Monty. "They are all good but these are my favourites."

Shortly after posting, fans raced to the comments, where they shared their well wishes and condolences with the star. "All the condolences in the world for your loss of beautiful Nellie, she was a joy to watch and a real entertainer and helper in the garden," wrote one.

© Instagram Monty and Nell

"Beautiful gentle Nellie. We never know how long we'll have them so cherish every day," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Bless her. What beautiful memories and a most precious relationship. Thank you for sharing these adorable images Monty. Sending you and your family my sincere condolences."

Monty's post comes just days after he confirmed the loss of Nell. Announcing the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, the 68-year-old wrote: "I was going to tell you about my new book which is published next week but that can wait because my lovely dear Nell died last night. She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now.

"We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits. Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear. So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad."

WATCH: Gardeners' World’s tribute to Monty Don’s dog, Nell

Following Monty's heartbreak, the BBC has also supported the star. Taking to social media on Thursday, Gardener's World's official Instagram account posted a video montage in honour of Nell. The caption read: "Bye-bye Nellie. We shall miss you x x".

Additionally, the latest episode of Gardeners' World included a tribute to the beloved golden retriever. "Now you may have heard that Nellie died last week," Monty said before the credits rolled. "Although we miss her a lot and we're very sad, we did have eight wonderful years to share her with our lives and this garden," he added. "But life goes on and Ned and I will be here next Friday at eight o'clock for our final programme in this series. So, I'll see you then."

© Instagram Nell with Monty's other dogs Ned, Patti and Peggy

The tribute sparked an emotional response from viewers, prompting several to share their thoughts on X. "What a lovely tribute to Nell at the end of tonight's episode," tweeted one.

"Sobbing at the end of #GardenersWorld. Farewell lovely Nellie." penned a second. "I always enjoy a glass of red while I watch #GardenersWorld and tonight I raise it in honour of lovely Nell (and send lots of love to @TheMontyDon)" responded a third.