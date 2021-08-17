Meet the experts of ITV's Love Your Garden Alan Titchmarsh is joined by a brilliant team

Love Your Garden is a staple on UK audiences' television screens. The ITV lifestyle show, fronted by Alan Titchmarsh, sees the presenter and horticulturist, along with his talented team of experts, provide tips and tricks to turn your garden from ordinary to extraordinary.

But who are Alan's fellow garden professionals? If you've ever wanted to know a little more about the team on Love Your Garden, then keep reading for everything we know!

Alan Titchmarsh

Viewers will be more than familiar with Alan thanks to his expansive career on TV presenting shows such as Ground Force and Gardeners' World. In addition to his broadcasting career, Alan has also written over 40 gardening books, ten novels and two volumes of an autobiography. He's also famed for presenting the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for over 30 years.

Alan's been on our TV screens for a number of years

Frances Tophill

Frances joined the Love Your Garden team in 2012, which served as her first TV role. She studied at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh prior to her TV career and has also written a book. Frances specialises in working with plants but helps with landscaping when the team need extra help.

Frances joined the show in 2012

Katie Rushworth

Katie is a garden designer and runs her own business, Queen of Spades, in addition to her TV work. She joined the ITV show in 2011 and has been a regular ever since. She's also made regular appearances alongside Alan on his show Love Your Home and Garden and published her first book, Plants, beds and borders in 2016.

Katie runs her own garden design business

David Domoney

David is another familiar face to garden show fans thanks to his TV career spanning over 20 years. He's also appeared on programmes such as This Morning and many other garden shows on ITV.

David has been on many gardening shows

Like his co-star Alan, David is also a familiar face at the RHS Chelsea Flower shows and has even exhibited his own displays, winning a gold award and a trophie in the Best Show Garden.

