Elton John's sons Zachary and Elijah look so grown up in new holiday video

Elton John's husband David Furnish has shared a glimpse inside their family half-term break with their sons Elijah and Zachary.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, David, 62, uploaded a clip of his two boys effortlessly zooming down a steep slope. The sibling duo deftly swooped across the snow, following behind their famous father who took the lead on a snowboard.

In his caption, David wrote: "The half-term school break ski holiday tradition continues.

"Elijah is in red and Zachary in blue. The boys politely followed my snowboard down the hill for this video. Otherwise they left me behind in the powder…"

Fans and friends quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One wrote: "They're amazing skiers now! So awesome that you taught them from a young age. Beautiful memories," while a second remarked: "They're growing up so fast!!" and a third chimed in: "So wonderful to have family time making such beautiful memories! They are doing great on that snow!!"

Legendary singer Sir Elton and his husband David are notoriously private about their family life. The pair, who wed in 2014, welcomed their eldest son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John via surrogate in 2010. They welcomed their youngest son Elijah Joseph Daniel-Furnish in 2013 using the same surrogate.

At the time, Elton said in an emotional statement: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."

Towards the end of last year, the Crocodile Rock hitmaker, 77, told attitude magazine how his life had changed "for the better" since welcoming Zachary and Elijah.

Opening up, he told the publication: "Having the children changed everything for the better because now it's all about them. It's all about their welfare and their future and it's not about me and it's not about him."

He continued: "We're very comfortable in our relationship. We get better and better and better, but it's the children that just really inspire us and it's the most wonderful time of my life at the moment, and that's pretty amazing."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on the Disney+ film Elton John: Never Too Late, Elton spoke candidly about his sons' futures.

"I want to see them have children and get married," he candidly shared. "I don't think I'm going to be around for that. So that's why I want to use the best of my time while I'm around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious."