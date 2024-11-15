Elton John reveals struggle he faced with son Zachary during filming of documentary Never Too Late

Elton John has revealed a touching negotiation tactic he made with his eldest son Zachary, who hesitated to be filmed for the superstar's latest documentary, Never Too Late.

The intimate moment is just one of many heartfelt insights shared in the Disney+ film, which premieres in cinemas today ahead of its streaming release on 13 December.

The documentary, titled Never Too Late after his new single, reflects on his extraordinary 50-year career and the happiness he's found in sobriety, true love and fatherhood.

In a candid conversation with Kate Thornton, Elton shared how his family has become his greatest priority, revealing that Zachary, his eldest son with husband David Furnish, initially resisted being filmed.

"He doesn't like it," Elton explained on Greatest Hits Radio. "But we explained the situation to him, and he agreed to be filmed at Dodgers Stadium."

The documentary offers a deeply personal look at Elton's journey, including his struggles with addiction, his transformation since the Tantrums & Tiaras days, and his commitment to ensuring his children feel loved and secure.

"When the kids were born, I didn't want them to have any fear," Elton said. "I grew up in the 1950s, and everything was 'children should be seen and not heard.' I was treading on eggshells everywhere, and I didn’t ever want my children to feel like that."

Elton's new song, Never Too Late, plays over the documentary's credits and serves as a poignant theme for his life.

"When I saw the lyric, it kind of described how I am," he added. "I look forward, I'm tough, and I probably am an 'iron baby' after what I've been through."

The legendary singer also reflected on how sobriety transformed his life. "It all turned around when I did get sober in 1990," he admitted. "I had an awful lot of work to do, and I was determined I would put as much work into getting sober as I did into not getting sober."

Now, Elton's focus is firmly on his family. "At the end of the day, what matters most?" the star mused. "My career and my success, or my family? And I've got it in perspective now - my family matters most."

The singer is a proud dad to two sons, Zachary and Elijah, whom he and his husband David welcomed via surrogate in 2010 and 2013 respectively.



He added that his children's music tastes aren't exactly aligned with his legacy. "My boys would choose Ghetto Gospel because they love Eminem so much," he said. "They love hip hop and rap - not my song, but they would choose that!"

With stories from his astounding career, Never Too Late paints a picture of a man who has found peace and fulfilment.

"It's been an amazing journey," Elton said. "I've had the most incredible life - you can't really make it all up." He added: "But here I am today with this beautiful family, my beautiful friends, and my beautiful kids."

The documentary will stream on Disney+ starting 13 December, offering fans a rare glimpse into the heart and soul of one of music’s greatest legends.