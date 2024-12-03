Sir Elton John's husband David 'confronts reality' about sons Zachary and Elijah's future

Elton John's children Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, may still be young, but the 'Rocket Man' singer has already begun worrying about their future without him.

In an emotional confession on the Disney+ film Elton John: Never Too Late, he said: "I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that," adding: "So that's why I want to use the best of my time while I'm around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious."

© Dave Benett Sir Elton John opened up about his health at The Devil Wears Prada Musical premiere

His husband David Furnish, whom he married in 2014, responded to the comment, stating they've had to "confront the reality" of Elton's health issues, which includes his recent loss of vision.

© JP/RV / SplashNews.com David was "upset" about the idea of his sons' futures without Elton

"That really upset me because in my mind I sort of think Elton is going to live forever – we all think that – and Elton is so vibrant that it’s an easy thing to believe, but it forces you to confront that reality."

Elton's health

The music legend opened up about his vision issues during a poignant appearance at the launch of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in London.

"As some of you may know, I have had issues, and now I have lost my sight," Elton, 77, told the audience at the Dominion Theatre, adding that he enjoyed the musical's sounds.

© Frank Hoensch The singer has struggled with his eyesight

"I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it," he said.

He appeared visibly moved as he thanked David, 62, for being a source of strength. "To my husband, who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews... It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and it sounded good tonight, OK. Thank you for coming!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Elton John discusses pain ahead of hip surgery in 2021

Speaking of his health at the Never Too Late premiere, Elton added: "I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate. I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left of me is my left hip. But I’m still here.”

Elton's wedding

© Instagram Elton and David share two sons

Elton was first married to Renate Blauel from 1984 to 1988, with the singer admitting at the time that he yearned to be "a family man."

After they split, Elton went on to find love with David, whom he met at a dinner party in 1993. They had a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall in 2005 and welcomed their sons before tying the knot at their Windsor home in 2014.

Opening up about his two marriages, he wrote on Instagram: "Many years ago, I chose Australia for my wedding to a wonderful woman for whom I have so much love and admiration. I wanted more than anything to be a good husband, but I denied who I really was, which caused my wife sadness, and caused me huge guilt and regret.

"To be worthy of someone’s love, you have to be brave enough and clear-eyed enough to be honest with yourself and your partner. Almost 24 years ago, I met the person with whom I could be fully myself.

"When we married in 2014, it felt like that fact was accepted by the world. For David and I, being able to openly love and commit to one another, and for that to be recognized and celebrated is what makes life truly worth living.

"That acceptance and support makes us want to be as kind, responsible and productive members of society, as well as the best parents, that we can be," he continued as he supported gay marriage in Australia.

