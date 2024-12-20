Elton John's sons Zachary and Elijah's unconventional bedtime routine with famous godmother

Elton John and his husband David Furnish's sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, have lived in some beautiful homes in Los Angeles, London, Nice and more worldwide locations.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker, 77, and the Canadian filmmaker, 62, have kept much of their home life private, but Elton made a rare confession about his young sons' bedtime routine with their famous godmother, Lady Gaga.

© Dave Benett/Elton John AIDS Foun, Getty Elton John and David Furnish had an unusual bedtime routine with their young sons

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Elton admitted the A Star is Born actress used to join them to help sing their kids to sleep.

"We sang them to bed. We read them stories every night, even when they couldn't understand what we were saying. It was a ritual that we held them," Elton explained, adding: "Gaga, who's their godmother, used to come and bathe them and sing them to bed."

© Instagram Elton is a doting father to Zachary and Elijah

It's not clear which home Elton was referring to since both he and Lady Gaga travel the world for work. However, he purchased his first Beverly Hills home in 2012, not long after Lady Gaga began renting a Bel Air home.

She spent a reported $25,000 a month to lease the $8.2 million six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion known as Villa Savona, from 2010 to 2013 – the same years Elton's sons were born.

While the 'Poker Face' singer moved to New York, Elton and David went on to purchase their neighbour's $8.5 million home in 2021, featuring a further five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two swimming pools.

Gaga's godsons

© Leon Bennett Lady Gaga is godmother to David and Elton's kids

In 2022, Elton's sons made a surprise appearance at the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars Viewing party.

David drew attention to "two very special guests who inspire me and Elton every day. Will you please say hello to Zachary and Elijah?"

"It means so much to be sharing tonight with my God children," Gaga added.

David told HELLO! on the red carpet that the boys had offered to help host the show.

"They heard us talking - we had planned for Elton to be off the road in February but then they moved the Oscars to March, and fans had been holding on to tickets for 700+ days and we knew we couldn't keep moving shows," David said.

"So the boys said, 'we will help you.' I am really proud of them."

Elton's son's future

© Taylor Hill The couple have spoken about their sons' future

The singer opened up about his future with his sons on the Disney+ film Elton John: Never Too Late.

He emotionally confessed: "I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that," adding: "So that's why I want to use the best of my time while I'm around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious."

David said he was "upset" over the comment because they've had to "confront the reality" of Elton's health issues, which includes his recent loss of vision.

"That really upset me because in my mind I sort of think Elton is going to live forever – we all think that – and Elton is so vibrant that it’s an easy thing to believe, but it forces you to confront that reality."

