Elton John pens emotional message to 'wonderful' husband David on 62nd birthday

Legendary singer Sir Elton John has paid a touching tribute to his husband David Furnish on his 62nd birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the musician, 77, shared a joyous snapshot to social media at the weekend which showed filmmaker David looking smart in a petrol blue tailored suit.

Alongside the picture, Elton also included an emotional message, describing his loved one as a "wonderful husband" and a "brilliant father".

He began: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband, David! You are the most brilliant father, bringing so much love, light, and joy into our lives every single day."

The musician finished by adding: "Thank you for all you do for all of us - I have never been happier than with you."

Fans and friends couldn't contain their joy in the comments section, with one writing: "Nothing better than growing together," while a second noted: "Best Birthday wishes to you David!! How lucky to have each other!!!" and a third chimed in: "Well isn't this the cutest post I've seen in a while!!! So happy for you both to have built such a life together. Happy Birthday!!!"

David also received a tribute from actress Elizabeth Hurley who was quick to share a plethora of heartwarming photos through the years. In a post shared to Instagram, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the one and only @davidfurnish. You are one of my favourite people in the universe."

She finished by adding: "A brilliant father, husband, filmmaker and incredibly loyal friend. I had hundreds of pics to choose from- but these are some of my faves."

David and Elton's love story

The couple have been together for decades and made things official when they tied the knot in 2014, nine years after their civil partnership ceremony.

David and Elton expanded their family for the first time in 2010 when they welcomed their eldest son, Zachary, via surrogate.

On January 11 2013, Elton and David's family expanded once again when they welcomed their youngest son, Elijah. The pair used the same surrogate they'd used to welcome Zachary.

While Elton tends to keep details surrounding his private life under wraps, he occasionally waxes lyrical about his role as a father. During an interview on the Today Show in 2016, the 'Cold Heart' singer gushed: "That was the greatest decision I've made — well — we've made, in the last six years, is to have those boys… Our primary concern. They're the things that come first and foremost."

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with attitude magazine, the singer-songwriter spoke candidly about how Zachary and Elijah have transformed his life.

"Having the children changed everything for the better because now it's all about them," he said. "It's all about their welfare and their future and it's not about me and it's not about him."