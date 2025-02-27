Blake Lively shares deeply personal tribute to Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg

Blake Lively is reminding us all to hold our loved ones a little tighter following the devastating loss of her Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39 on February 26.

The actress, 37, took to Instagram to share a deeply personal and emotional tribute, reflecting on the first moment she met Michelle and the indelible mark she left on everyone around her.

"This was the first day I met Michelle," Blake wrote alongside a nostalgic throwback photo of the pair from their Gossip Girl days. "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%."

© WireImage Michelle Tractenberg and Blake Lively

Blake’s words painted a picture of a woman who lived life with passion and heart, describing how Michelle would throw herself into every moment—whether it was a joke, a performance, or standing up for what she believed in.

"She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work," Blake recalled. "She was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself."

© Instagram Blake's tribute to Michelle

But it was perhaps Michelle’s kindness and attention to detail that Blake remembers most fondly. She shared a sweet memory of how Michelle always wore "yummy caramel smelling lip gloss" while filming scenes, a small but thoughtful gesture towards her scene partners.

"She didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit," Blake wrote. "Even down to the subtle smell of her lip gloss, because she cared about the sweet details."

© WWD via Getty Images Michelle Trachtenberg at the 15 Years of Siriano Party at Nic's On Beverly on November 2, 2023 in Los Angeles

Blake also admitted to feeling the weight of lost time, reflecting on how easy it is to take friendships for granted, never expecting that one day the chance to reconnect might be gone.

"Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend," she wrote. "To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday."

"The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle," Blake continued. "May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

Blake was not the only member of the Gossip Girl family to pay tribute. Michelle, who played the unforgettable Georgina Sparks on the hit series from 2007 to 2012, left a lasting impression on her co-stars.

© James Devaney Actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester on location for "Gossip Girl"

Chace Crawford, who portrayed Nate Archibald, shared his own heartbreak over her passing.

"Michelle was one of a kind," Chace wrote. "I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic… remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you."

Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass, also shared his sorrow, posting a simple tribute that read: "Heartbroken. Rest easy, Michelle."

Michelle’s unexpected passing has left her friends, family, and fans reeling. NYPD confirmed that she was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in New York City on February 26. While the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Despite her health struggles, Michelle remained a beloved figure in Hollywood, best known for her breakout roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Harriet the Spy, and, of course, Gossip Girl.

Fans adored her as Georgina, the ultimate troublemaker, known for her sharp tongue and wild antics. She even reprised the role for two episodes of the Gossip Girl reboot in 2023, marking her final onscreen appearance.