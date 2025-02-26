Buffy stars David Boreanaz and James Marsters break silence over 'horrible' death of Michelle Trachtenberg,

David Boreanaz and Ed Westwick are among Michelle Trachtenberg's famous castmates who have spoken out following her tragic death at the age of 39.

"So very sad. Horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family," wrote David, who starred as Angel in the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. His character was romantically involved with Buffy, whose sister was Dawn, played by Michelle.

Screengrab of David Boreanaz's Instagram paying tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

David left the show at the end of season three, and Michelle joined in season five, but they had several crossover episodes together.

"My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul," wrote James Marsters, who played Spike; they starred together in the show for three seasons together.

"Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her family who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

Spike and Dawn Summer in a still from Buffy The Vampire Slayer

"So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg, sending prayers," wrote Ed, who played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. Chuck and Michelle's character Gerorgia were engaged in an on-off relationship on the show.

Kim Cattrall, who plays Michelle's mom in the 2005 tenn movie Ice Princess, shared a still from their movie and added: "Rest in peace sweet Michelle."

"Heartbreaking. I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped," shared Rosie O'Donnell, who starred alongside Michelle in Harriet the Spy.

The NYPD confirmed Michelle's death to HELLO! in a statement on Wednesday February 26, 2025. The police responded to an emergency call at around 8am that morning to One Columbus Place in New York; Michelle was later confirmed dead after emergency medical services attended.

Ed Westwick's Instagram sharing a tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and the police said the medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

"I'm shocked and devastated. I've been a huge fan of hers since I was a baby, and I was a huge defender of Dawn in the Buffy days. She was only 39," wrote one devastated fan, as another added: "Oh my God. Rest in peace. Michelle Trachtenberg was a wonderful actress. 39 is so young."

Michelle Trachtenberg's first scene in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Known as Harriet the Spy in the 1990's children's movie, she went on to star as Dawn and later Georgina Sparks on the CW TV show Gossip Girl.

Born in New York on October 11, 1985, Michelle began her career as a child actress and made her debut in 1991 on the NBC series Law & Order. The actress also appeared in two episodes of the Gossip Girl reboot on Max in 2022, reprising her role of Georgina.

© WireImage Michelle and David Boreanaz during Chrysalis's 5th Annual Butterfly Ball

During an interview with Deadline, creator Joshua Safran revealed that Michelle had pitched her character's return in the new show."Michelle actually started DMing about it during the season one writers' room. She was like, 'I want to come back,'" he said in 2022.