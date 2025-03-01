Mark Wahlberg's lookalike daughters tower over famous dad in stunning vacation snaps

Mark Wahlberg is undeniably the ultimate doting girl dad as he charmingly coordinated in pink with his two daughters, Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

The Ted actor took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of himself posing between his two children on their sun-filled getaway. On his left stood his eldest child, Ella, who stunned in a red and yellow floral maxi dress adorned with frilly detailing. The 21-year-old's luscious blonde-hued locks were scraped behind her ear in a middle parting with soft waves.

On Mark's right stood his youngest kid Grace, who appeared equally pretty in a baby pink mini dress crafted from cotton and accented with stylish frilly embellishments.

The 53-year-old beamed with joy between his daughters as he donned a pale pink polo shirt with a pair of navy tailored pants and white sneakers. Ella and Grace towered next to their father as they clearly inherited their model mom Rhea Durham's height.

Earlier in the day, Mark posted another family portrait which depicted the five posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Oscar-nominated actor and his wife, Rhea, share four children: Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 15.

Mark has openly discussed his parenting style and believes in fostering a trusting relationship with his kids. He said: "I want to give my kids the world, but I also want them to appreciate everything, to succeed, to be good people, to enjoy life. This is my most important role. If I fail at this, I fail at everything."

The couple welcomed their eldest child, Ella, in September 2003. Mark's sister, Deborah Wahlberg, tragically passed away at the age of 43 on the same day.

Despite having a close relationship with his daughters, Mark has previously revealed that raising girls can be "a challenge".

"It's tough, but people say that they pass through it and they come back to you," he shared with People in 2018. "She wants to go be off and doing her thing. [There's] a lot of attitude, a lot of aggression, a lot of, 'You're the worst, you ruin everything'."

Mark and Rhea welcomed Grace in January 2010 and, now at the age of 15, the youngest child is a budding equestrian. During an interview on Jimmy Fallon, Mark said: "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing. She loves it … and she takes so much pride in the little stuff. She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."