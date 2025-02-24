Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea's extravagant getaway is too stunning to miss — photos

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are living the sweet life — in Paris!

Earlier this week, the couple jet off to the City of Light, and as they continue to enjoy their glitzy getaway, the Florida-born model shared a glimpse of one of the most special parts about it.

The Ted actor and his wife have been married since 2009, and share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

Over the weekend, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a glimpse inside their vacation, shouting out their favorite hotel, the Four Seasons George V on the famed 8th arrondissement, known for its luxury accommodations and especially impressive flower arrangements.

Rhea first shared a photo of her and Mark cozying up on the couch, followed by some shots of the hotel's famed flower arrangements, plus another of the hotel's delicious pastries.

"One of my favorite cities and one of my favorite hotels in the world," she wrote in her caption, adding: "And especially nice with my man."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Omg y'all are GOALS," as others followed suit with: "Such a beautiful city especially with someone you love," and: "Wow it looks gorgeous! Enjoy," as well as: "Adorable couple."

Earlier this week, Rhea also shared a photo of her and her family prior to departing for Paris, featuring her eldest son Michael, and his girlfriend Sunni Gaines.

The three appear in the snap posing at what appears to be a landing area for private planes. The mom-of-four is wearing a casual sweatshirt and sweatpants with a gray, alligator skin Hermès Birkin, while her son is in a similar cozy outfit, and his girlfriend is wearing a long fur coat paired with a Dior bag in their classic denim monogram.

Rhea and Mark have been living in Las Vegas since about 2022 or 2023, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."