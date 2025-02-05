Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea shares close-up look at alternative life with kids after leaving L.A.

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham are living the good life away from Los Angeles.

The Ted actor and the Florida-born model have been married since 2009, and share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

A few years ago, the family moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and the doting mom just shared a glimpse inside their calm life away from buzzy Hollywood.

Rhea took to Instagram this week and posted a round of photos recapping the Wahlberg family's first month of 2025.

She started off with a sweet photo of the two cozied up while out at what appears to be a flea market, followed by a photo of their youngest, Grace, dressed up in her equestrian gear posing next to her horse.

Rhea also included photos of Grace's recent 15th birthday celebrations, and her many visits to the horseback riding center.

"January," the doting mom simply wrote in her caption, along a string of varying emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Looks like a beautiful January. I especially love the Dior bag!" one wrote of Rhea's fuschia Dior book tote, as others followed suit with: "What a great January!!" and: "Beautiful pics. Praying for many blessings for you and your family!" as well as: "Y'all look great!"

Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another." According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million. Situated in a private community called The Summit Club, the home is a two-story, 7,327-square foot townhouse. He initially purchased it in August 2022 for $14.5 million. The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."